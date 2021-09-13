Lil Nas X and Elton John team up and swap outfits for new commercial

Lil Nas X and Elton John have teamed up for a new ad campaign for Uber Eats.

The three-part campaign consists of 30-second adverts. In the first one, Lil Nas X is wearing a distinctive, feathered costume from Elton’s 1970s peak, while Elton wears a pink cowboy outfit – just like the Versace one Lil Nas X wore to the 2020 grammy awards. They both tell each other they “look amazing” before their Uber delivery arrives.

A second video has them riding kids coin-operated rides, with Elton asking a bemused Lil Nas X if he has a spare pound.

The third finds Lil Nas X questioning Elton’s choice of mayo for his fries.

The videos are part of Uber’s ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign. They were created in collaboration with the agency Special Group U.S.

“While Elton John and Lil Nas X come from different generations and different genres, there is such a fantastic similarity that they share,” said Dave Horton, Executive Creative Director at Special Group U.S., in a statement. “Seeing them together seems to amplify their force.”

Related: Lil Nas X gets naked for his debut album artwork

This is not the first time Elton and Lil Nas X have collaborated. They’ve produced a track together called ‘One of Me’. It will feature on Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, which is released this Friday (September 17), and on Elton’s next album, a selection of collaborations called The Lockdown Sessions, out October 22.

It’s going to be hard to avoid Lil Nas X, a genius at marketing himself, over the coming days. Not only did he turn in another headline-grabbing performance at the MTV Music Video Awards last night, but he also scooped the coveted award for Best Video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The rapper has been promoting his upcoming release with a series of images of himself pregnant, excited about the “baby” he’s about to drop on Friday. In a tweet last night, he promised a crazy week ahead.

ITS GONNA BE A CRZY MFN WEEK! I HOPE YALL READY! AHHHH #MONTERO — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 13, 2021

Related: Ed Sheeran gives Elton John a “giant, marble penis” for his birthday