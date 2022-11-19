Lil Nas X embarks on journey to become tatted up muscle daddy by getting inked in Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)



Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero” tour just wrapped up its European leg. This week, the rapper was in Barcelona, Spain, where he picked himself up a permanent memento: His first tattoo.

Lil Nas X showed photos of himself getting inked on his Instagram. The first image shows him experiencing some discomfort. A tattooist applies the ink to the inside of his wrist, a notoriously painful spot. (Ouch!)

Later images revealed the design to be a cross with horns or wings emerging from the top. It matches a silver pendant design that graced the cover of his Montero album. It’s likely inspired by the symbol for the star sign Aries (Lil Nas X’s sign).

Whatever the symbol is supposed to represent, Lil Nas X looked happy with it.

In the summer, Lil Nas X told fans he was “too p*ssy” to get a tattoo. Clearly, he found the courage to go ahead with it.

the reason i don’t have tattoos yet is nothing philosophical or deep i am simply just too pussy — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) June 15, 2022



Barcelona was Lil Nas X’s final European date, following concerts in the Netherlands, France, Germany, UK and Belgium. The tour will return for a one-off date in January to Sydney, Australia.

Earlier this week, the gay star thrilled followers with some candid bath shots from Belgium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)



