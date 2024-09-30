credit: YSL Beauty

Lil Nas X is flexing his muscles to help guys be and smell their best.

The 25-year-old has been a beauty ambassador for YSL for the last two years and is starring in the brand’s latest ads for its scent MYSLF Le Parfum.

The new campaign, entitled “Born MYSLF, No Matter What,” is centered on amplifying authenticity and honors the notion of “modern masculinity.”

In the images lensed by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman, the out singer shows off his fit and glistening physique in black tank top while holding the sleek bottle of perfume.

Behold the gloriously thirsty scent!

At least Lil Nas X keeps providing us with great pics while we wait for an album. pic.twitter.com/Z8HMEPZ6L4 — DavideLNX ???? (@DavideLNX) September 30, 2024

In addition to his musculature, the photos highlight the Lil Nas X’s impeccably groomed hair, beard and brows.

The man is snatched for the gawds!

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty ? pic.twitter.com/CwxI4EsCVZ — alysha?? (@montbutterfly) September 30, 2024

According to YSL, MYSLF is an “intense, masculine fragrance” that has “a long-lasting, woody-floral, & spicy vanilla bourbon fragrance born from the unexpected encounter of rich orange blossom, warm woods, spicy black pepper, and enhanced by velvety vanilla bourbon for a sensual & warm ambery trail.”

You had us at intense, masculine fragrance!

Lil Nas X shared the images with the caption: “Me & MYSLF (Le Parfum) for @yslbeauty.”

Joining Lil Nas X in the YSL Beauty campaign are Mexican rapper Peso Pluma, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker Shaboozey, Australian singer Kid LAROI and social media influencer Vinnie Hacker.

Each will appear in photos and videos expressing what it means to be a modern man in today’s society.

“With their unique backgrounds and talents, they embody individuality while staying true to themselves,” YSL Beauty’s General Manager Juliette Ferrett told WWD. “This authenticity has fueled their success and enabled them to leave a lasting impact on U.S. culture.”

Lil Nas X has a long history of working with the brand since being named a brand ambassador in 2022.

@yslbeauty @lil nas x is rocking this fearless look inspired by wild nights and electric parties in this new Generation Nas chapter, The Risk-Taker. Will you grab his bold look with LASH CLASH MASCARA N°4 ELECTRIC BLUE? #YSLBeauty #LashClash LilNasX? #GenerationNas ? original sound – YSL Beauty

He’s helped make men more comfortable with wearing makeup and appeared as the face of the brand’s mascara, a lipstick shade called “The Bold” and the Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm and Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick.

“Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality,” Lil Nas X said in 2023.

“With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same.”

While Lil Nas X started the year by dropping the singles “J Christ” and “Where Do We Go Now,” ahead of the premiere of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.

However, backlash from the “J Christ” music video forced him to apologize for the Bible-imagery and some of the marketing of the song.

“I know I messed up really bad this time. I can act unbothered all I want, but it’s definitely taken a mental toll on me,” Lil Nas X said in video message. “I’m not some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody’s values and stuff like that. That’s not me.”

In the aftermath, he’s yet to announce if/when a new album will be coming out, but did appear on Camila Cabello’s bisexual anthem “He Knows.”

