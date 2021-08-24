Lil Nas X gets a new job… with Taco Bell!

Rapper Lil Nas X, 22, yesterday got himself a new job. Almost five years after he worked shifts at a Taco Bell branch in Atlanta, he was named as the brand’s inaugural ‘Chief Impact Officer’.

A partnership to coincide with the release of his eagerly-anticipated debut album, entitled Montero, Lil Nas X’s new honorary role with the fast-food giant will see him appearing in its new breakfast campaign and inspire some menu innovations.

He will also support the Taco Bell Foundation and “help announce awards to recipients of the Live Más scholarship to enable them to pursue their creative passions.”

In a press release, Taco Bell said, “As a cultural icon with an insider’s perspective on the Taco Bell team member experience, Lil Nas X has been appointed the title of ‘Chief Impact Officer,’ a newly created role that will allow him to collaborate on the brand experience from the inside out.

“Back in 2017, Lil Nas X laid down roots working at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell as a team member and less than five years later he’s ascended to stardom by defying conventions, charting his own course and remaining authentically true to himself – all things that Taco Bell stands for in its own way.”

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a statement, “Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

On Twitter, Lil Nas X posted a link to a Billboard story about the partnership, saying, “Life has come full circle, I officially work at Taco Bell again.”

life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again. https://t.co/Z0xWBdHIFS — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has acknowledged his previous employment at Taco Bell. He recreated his role there in the video for the single ‘Sun Goes Down’, released earlier this year.

Lil Nas X shot to fame with his song ‘Old Town Road’, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in 2019. He publicly came out as gay while it was at the top of the charts.

He followed it up with a second number one single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ earlier this year. At the time of writing, he has two singles on the Top 100: the aforementioned ‘Montero’ at number ten and ‘Industry Baby’ at number seven.

No release date has yet been confirmed for his debut album, but it’s expected soon.