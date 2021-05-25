Lil Nas X gives all the details on his SNL wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X‘s sultry performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live over the weekend was a queer tour de force, but it didn’t come without its moment of slight terror for the 22-year-old performer.

A good old fashioned live TV wardrobe malfunction became a mid-song dilemma for Nas X, and it’s safe to say he handled the situation like a pro.

He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to break down what happened.

“So, I was, um, pretty much going down the pole, doing my little sexy dropdown and BOOM, I feel air,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘There’s definitely a breeze going on,’ and I also feel like there’s popping still happening while I was down there. I was like, ‘Just please don’t be on TV already.’” The worst part is at the end, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, ‘Please, God, no.’”

Watch:

Here’s the performance if you missed it or just need a re-watch already: