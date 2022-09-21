Lil Nas X did this when a “hot” Christian man turned up to protest his concert

Christian evangelicals planning on protesting outside a Lil Nas X concert, take heed: He might ensure you’re well fed … and then splash your face all over social media.

The ‘Montero’ star is currently on his first tour across the US. On Sunday night he played in Boston and some local Christians turned up to hold up placards outside.

The gay performer responded by sending them pizza. One of his team filmed the encounter. When he saw it, Nas was shocked to discover one of the men protesting was “hot”.

He subsequently posted a video to TikTok. It has racked up over 3.7million views (with more on Twitter and Instagram. Watch below.

In other Lil Nas X news, he played Radio City Music Hall in NYC last night. One of the VIP guests was Madonna. She posted images from the show and herself backstage with him on her Instagram.

New Lil Nas X waxwork shocks people with its likeness

Lil Nas X also had his first waxwork unveiled this week. The figure can be found at Madame Tussauds in West Hollywood.

The rapper posted a video to Instagram, joking, “Never thought I would get the pleasure of meeting myself. The sexual tension was too much to bare. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA (@madametussaudsusa)

He was blown away by the likeness. He said in a statement, “Are we twins or what? I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing,” Many others agreed. Artist Hayden Williams was among those to praise it online, saying: “Wow that’s an insanely amazing wax figure 👏🏾”

The figure even fooled some of his friends. He posted another Tik Tok video in which he used the waxwork to Facetime some of his pals.

