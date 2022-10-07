Lil Nas X just ended homophobic mess Andrew Tate and we’re living

Pop’s resident jokester Lil Nas X is once again putting in the hard work of smacking far-right weirdos down into their place.

This time, it’s incel representative Andrew Tate getting knocked out of the park (with an appearance from, ugh, Piers Morgan). Tate went on Morgan’s Uncensored talk show to discuss his massive downfall, and deflected as hard as humanly possible.

The former-pro-kickboxer-turned-internet-troll decided he needed to tear some famous Black men down to make himself look better, and his first target was Lil Nas X.

Here, he equates the singer’s Montero music video to violent knife crime:

“I’m not the devil. There’s certainly worse people than me that exist.” Andrew Tate says Lil Nas X and drill artists are the real problem, not him. Catch the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored tonight at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MorganTate | #PMU pic.twitter.com/RIzHwtPiIF — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 7, 2022

Related: Lil Nas X had the best response to tryhard trolls hacking his YouTube channel

The host, to his credit, did call some of the things Tate said “offensive” — which Tate immediately got pissy and defensive about. Less to the host’s credit, he quickly started backpedaling.

In contrast, Lil Nas X took a much more direct approach in responding to Tate’s unnecessary shoutout.

He truly wasn’t having it:

andrew tate please stop mentioning me! i am never gonna let u smash loser! https://t.co/UHjAUAgPmR — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 7, 2022

His response sits among the great clapbacks of the “why you all up in my p*ssy, boy?” genre, right next to Rihanna’s hall-of-fame Celebuzz-ending clapback.

Related: Piers Morgan brags that he was ‘quite popular in the gay clubs’

Tate is surely going to be glad for the attention. After all, he was deemed to suck so bad that he was resoundly kicked off nearly every major social platform on the internet.

His misogynistic views got him kicked off Twitter back in 2017, when he criticized the #MeToo movement by saying that rape survivors “bear some responsibility,” among other things. It really only went downhill from there.

Tate probably assumed he’d be at home on Piers Morgan Uncensored, as Morgan himself was taken off Good Morning Britain for his years-long slew of racist and misogynistic comments against Meghan Markle. Somehow, even two wrongs didn’t make a right on this one — or maybe Tate just doesn’t have the capacity to get along with people?

Either way, it’s clear that his first priority needs to be hopping off Lil Nas X’s jock.

Watch Tate’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored below. Or don’t.