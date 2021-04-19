Lil Nas X just launched a Satanic T-Shirt line, and we’re seduced

Still riding high on the success of his #1 chart-topping song “Montero,” as well as its oh-so-scandalously-Satanic video, rapper Lil Nas X has announced a new clothing line to accompany the song.

Nas X announced his own, official T-shirt line with designer Pizzaslime with apparel that ties in with “Montero,” as well as the controversy of the video. One shirt features an “I [heart] Jesus” logo with the subscript “and that one part in the ‘Montero’ music video by Lil Nas X when he gets nasty with the devil because it was a cool form of self-expression and art.”

Another–and our favorite of the line–reads “I watched the ‘Montero’ video by Lil Nas X and all I got was this lousy shirt and now I’m also gay and love Satan,” a reference to a now-notorious lap dance that Lil Nas X gives to the devil in the “Montero” video.

Each shirt retails for $33.

The introduction of the “Montero” spin-off clothing line follows the introduction of “Satan Shoes” by Lil Nas X and designer MSCHF. The special edition, modified Nike shoes allegedly contained a drop of human blood. Legal issues filed by Nike didn’t stop the footwear from selling out all 666 pairs in under a minute, each priced at $1,018 a pair. Meanwhile, “Montero” continues to dominate the music charts where it became the first #1 song about gay sex.