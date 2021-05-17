Lil Nas X just teased his new song, and it sounds totes gay & uplifting

in the “sun goes down” video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. i try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me. pic.twitter.com/Ff9lxHwn44
“In the “sun goes down” video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on Friday. This one is really special to me.”—Rapper/singer Lil Nas X, teasing his latest song “Sun Goes Down” which releases May 23. The theme of the song follows that of his previous single “Montero,” which dealt with the rebellion of embracing queer identity in the face of religious shame. That song went to #1 on the Billboard charts.
Sqwoah
Why is there a new article about Lil Nas X every 5 minutes? He’s not that interesting or that famous.