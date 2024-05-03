Lil Nas X & Kevin Abstract go down south, Isaac Dunbar loves to dance, Chaka Khan’s eternal staying power

This week in new queer music serves up some truly dynamic duos that deliver just what we have been needing to kick off May and prepare for Pride season. Living legends and industry heavyweights alike are maximizing their joint-slay, setting the tone for a month sure to be filled with bop after bop after bop.

The bops in question? You’ll have to take a listen to yourself in this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“Immortal Queen” by Sia feat. Chaka Khan

Sia has released Reasonable Woman, her collaborative-packed tenth studio album that enlists pop heavyweights like Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton and Tierra Whack. But, on “Immortal Queen”, living legend Chaka Khan makes a triumphant return with her undeniable vocal prowess that expertly matches Sia vibe, making the track a testament to these two divas eternal staying power in the pop realm.

“Tennessee” by Lil Nas X & Kevin Abstract

When two of the most notable queer artists in the industry decide to collaborate, it’s bound to be a moment for the culture. On “Tennessee”, Kevin Abstract and Lil Nas X make magic by way of bassy synths, a smooth, catchy hook and slick verses from each rapper that detail their deepest desires. Abstract first teased “Tennessee” last month at Coachella when he brought out Nas for a preview performance of the song, and this powerful pairing proves that gays just do it better, especially in hip-hop.

“I Love To Dance” by Isaac Dunbar

Pop maximalist Isaac Dunbar has waltzed back onto the scene with his latest EP Beep Beep Repeat, and standout single “I Love To Dance” takes center stage. With a funky yet cerebral approach, Dunbar takes us on a witchy fever high of crooning melodies and hypnotic production, and with a glittery video that shows Dunbar twirling on a hazy night out, it’s a trip you won’t want to miss.

“Throw Some A**” by SOFI TUKKER

Queer music duo SOFI TUKKER is back with a certified bop that commands you to “Throw Some A**”! This cheeky banger is fit for a rave with its pulsating post-chorus breakdown and surprisingly fresh Brazilian funk section. It’s an eclectic offering from a duo who keeps fans on their toes with each release, and as you should, because with this music video, you may even get a peek at frontman Tucker Halpern’s behind.

“Private Dancer” by Frimann

Self-proclaimed “homo disco popstar” Frimann has delivered a go-go anthem with “Private Dancer.” This seductive disco bop details the life of an exotic, erotic and quite frankly iconic entertainer through a cinematic lens and addictive retro groove.