Lil Nas X obliterates New York Fashion Week with a slew of head-turning lewks

Whether turning it out in his music videos, owning the red carpet at award shows, or stunting at the Met Gala, Lil Nas X’s style game is always on point.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, LNX has been taking fashion risks and playing with gender norms while also flaunting his rock hard body whenever possible. Thank you, sir!

So it should be no surprise that the Montero singer completely owned New York Fashion Week as he turned up to show after show in killer slays that even outshined the models on the runway.

From a midriff-baring leather halter top to a huge feathered headpiece, the 23-year-old pulled out all the stops as he strutted to the front row of the Fall/Winter 2023 shows for Coach, Thom Browne, LaQuan Smith and Christian Cowan.

Lil Nas X was always a fashion girlie but he really TURNT IT OUT for NYFW!! I mean…it was one of the best parts of this week. pic.twitter.com/pndGZAoq9p — (@MuglerMonstre) February 15, 2023

Along the way he was spotted with famous pals like Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Orville Peck, Ice Spice, and Queen Latifah.

In the midst of putting his fashion A game front and center, Lil Nas X also dropped some tea as far as what he may have in store in the future as far as music and other endeavors.

While at the Coach show, the Grammy winner dropped how one of his dream collabs would be with none other than Jenny from the block.

“I would love that!” he told E! News about the possibility of making music with Jennifer Lopez. “That would be legendary, right? J.Lo, if you’re watching, I love you.”

Lil Nas X makes a grand entrance at the Christian Cowan show pic.twitter.com/7WPLt87ZuD — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) February 15, 2023

The two style icons together would be almost too much to handle, but also something we absolutely need to see happen, stat!

And if you think Lil Nas X is content with only wearing other people’s designs, you’d be clearly mistaken. Like J.Lo, he has plans to develop his own global fashion brand.

“I definitely want to start my own line. I want to bring something brand new to the industry,” he told Vogue at the Coach show. “I don’t know exactly what that is yet, but when we get there, I know that everybody’s gonna love it.” You got that right!

Until the Lil Nas X collection arrives, we’ll continue to gawk while this style legend annihilates the fashion world.

Take a look at Lil Nas X’s full romp through New York Fashion Week…

Ice spice and lil nas x at coach aw23 pic.twitter.com/lpsUnxgMRT — ӄα︎ω︎α︎ᎥᎥ ☆ LIKE..? (@KAWAllIl) February 13, 2023

lil nas x @ thom browne fw23 pic.twitter.com/xJaO2QQiMl — High End Homo (@highendhomo) February 15, 2023

: Sam Smith, Lil Nas X & Orville Peck at the Christian Cowan show pic.twitter.com/99BZrPldL3 — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) February 15, 2023

Lil Nas X via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/6QoPj6cANl — (@lilnasxmajor) February 14, 2023

Lil Nas X with Queen Latifah pic.twitter.com/mnQItOeuFb — (@lilnasxmajor) February 15, 2023

Lil Nas X looked flawless for New York Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/t2ycsPjR4L — (@LNXNews) February 15, 2023

