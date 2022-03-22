afternoon snacc

Lil Nas X posts astonishing body transformation and drives fans wild

By

Lil Nas X returned to social media last week after taking a three month break, and he wasted no time getting down to the business of thirst.

“I’m so happy i’m back on the internet. I missed me so much,” the 22-year-old musician joked.

The next day, Nas X previewed some new music the way new music is meant to be previewed — shirtlessly, while walking on treadmill and pretending to play the keyboard:

He followed that up with a tweet on Tuesday showing his impressive, post-pregnancy “bounce back”:

Fans quickly flooded the post with approval: