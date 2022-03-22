Lil Nas X posts astonishing body transformation and drives fans wild

Lil Nas X returned to social media last week after taking a three month break, and he wasted no time getting down to the business of thirst.

“I’m so happy i’m back on the internet. I missed me so much,” the 22-year-old musician joked.

i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much. — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022

The next day, Nas X previewed some new music the way new music is meant to be previewed — shirtlessly, while walking on treadmill and pretending to play the keyboard:

LEAN ON MY BODY ? pic.twitter.com/ge64eTpodg — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022

He followed that up with a tweet on Tuesday showing his impressive, post-pregnancy “bounce back”:

Fans quickly flooded the post with approval:

So THAT’S why you’ve been off social. Lookin good 😎😎😎💖 — Keuppy (@Keuppy1) March 22, 2022

How are u so fine nas😫 — WhoLuvsNy (@LNXFenty) March 22, 2022

U so sexy Nas oh my lord pic.twitter.com/U93P5hvZpy — yeah this is my name (@yeahthisismyna1) March 22, 2022

Give us the workout regimen Queen — TAYONTÉ (@Tayonte_) March 22, 2022