Lil Nas X posts astonishing body transformation and drives fans wild

Lil Nas X returned to social media last week after taking a three month break, and he wasted no time getting down to the business of thirst.
“I’m so happy i’m back on the internet. I missed me so much,” the 22-year-old musician joked.
i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.
— MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022
The next day, Nas X previewed some new music the way new music is meant to be previewed — shirtlessly, while walking on treadmill and pretending to play the keyboard:
LEAN ON MY BODY ? pic.twitter.com/ge64eTpodg
— MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022
He followed that up with a tweet on Tuesday showing his impressive, post-pregnancy “bounce back”:
that bounce back ???? pic.twitter.com/UyxE5Zrd9C
— MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) March 22, 2022
Fans quickly flooded the post with approval:
So THAT’S why you’ve been off social. Lookin good 😎😎😎💖
— Keuppy (@Keuppy1) March 22, 2022
How are u so fine nas😫
— WhoLuvsNy (@LNXFenty) March 22, 2022
U so sexy Nas oh my lord pic.twitter.com/U93P5hvZpy
— yeah this is my name (@yeahthisismyna1) March 22, 2022
Give us the workout regimen Queen
— TAYONTÉ (@Tayonte_) March 22, 2022
This is unrealistic for most people!!! Just admit you had trainers and dieticians to help you get your pre-baby body back! Plus paying for child care so you have time to work on yourself
— Kyla (@kylanotkilla) March 22, 2022