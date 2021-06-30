Lil Nas X answers whether he’s ‘top or bottom’ and we have to stan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

Lil Nas X has responded to a follower on Twitter who asked him whether he was a top or bottom. The rapper responded, “Power bottom.”

Lil Nas X has a huge following on social media, and he’s been using it all week to comment on the reaction to his groundbreaking performance at the BET Awards on Sunday night when he kissed one of his dancers. Yesterday’s exchange began with him tweeting that given the comments generated by one kiss, next time he might go even further.

since y’all still doing all this over a kiss imma just fuck the nigga on stage next time — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

That tweet had over 334k likes at the time of writing. It prompted user @kevinabstract to ask Lil Nas X about his favored position. That elicited the “power bottom” response.

power bottom — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

Lil Nas X followed this up with a quote from the poet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie which he not so subtly altered, swapping the word “girls” for “bottoms”.

We teach our bottoms to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to bottoms, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you would threaten the top. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021



“We teach our bottoms to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to bottoms, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you would threaten the top.”

Whether Lil Nas X was giving a straight answer or again being provocative is unclear. Some fans pointed out that on his track ‘Holiday’, he sang, “I might bottom on the low, but I top shit.”

In April, during an Instagram Q&A, he said he got asked this question a lot and suggested there was something misogynistic in dividing men into being tops or bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T TIME NETWORK (@ttimenetwork)

Lil Nas X anticipated his performance at the BET Awards would provoke some controversy, and has taken the time to respond to some of the criticism he has received. On Monday, he responded to a (since-deleted) tweet from someone saying, ““even the OG gays are sick of Lil Nas X’s s**t”.

Lil Nas X responded, “y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there.”

He also reminded people what his song, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ is about.

we are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual shit — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021



Another Twitter critic tried to blast Lil Nas X as insecure, saying, “You’re so insecure about your sexuality you’re over compensating for it every chance you get. Gay people who know themselves don’t constantly have to remind eveyone that they are gay. Take a look at yourself on the mirror bro.”

Lil Nas X replied, “You’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do.”

you’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do. https://t.co/PtiehZdDGS — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

He later posted a tweet that many gay people might relate to, saying how nervous he had been about being so open about his sexuality in front of a room of mainly straight peers.

“It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love.”

it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

He posted a further thought that everyone would do well to remind themselves about daily.

“If you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow.”

if you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow https://t.co/pIURlxRbuG — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

