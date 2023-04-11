Lil Nas X serves up a different sort of Easter bunny in sexy ‘Playboy’-inspired photoshoot

Lil Nas X celebrated turning 24 on Easter Sunday (April 9). The rapper celebrated by posting a mocked-up, Playboy-inspired magazine cover shoot. It’s similar to Playboy’s January 1986 Cover Girls cover.

In this instance, the mag was called “Batty Boy”. The “Montero”‘” singer wears high heels, stockings, and Playboy-style bunny ears and collar. A silky, blue bedsheet wraps his waist.

In other images (swipe left), Lil Nas X appears to be admiring his own centerfold (which he sadly hasn’t shared with us).

He captioned the photo dump, “hbd thee batty boy 🥳”.

“Batty Boy” is a gay slur that originated in Jamaica. Performers such as Buju Banton and Bounty Killer brought the term to wider attention when they used it in their lyrics in the 1990s to condemn gay men. It appears Lil Nas X is doing his best to reclaim it.

Among those to comment on the post was Keke Palmer, who posted “😍😍” and drag performer Pabllo Vittar who posted a row of flame emojis. The posting has hit 1 million likes at the time of writing.

On his Instagram stories, Lil Nas X posted several photos appearing to show him partying with friends, presumably for his birthday. He shared photos of himself with makeup-influencer James Charles and YouTuber and TikTok star ​​Quenlin Blackwell, among others.