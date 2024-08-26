It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Deaf activist and model Nyle DiMarco, who identifies as sexually fluid, opened up about some of the challenges he faced during his winning season on America’s Next Top Model and the status of his friendship with Tyra Banks. [People]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Detox came out as trans during a performance of her 2012 parody single “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)” in Chicago. [JustJared]

BRIEF UPDATE: Lil Nas X fed his hungry fans with his latest “thirst trap on main” which featured a slideshow of the 25-year-old in grey boxer briefs.

MEAN GIRLS: TikTok star Chris Olsen’s nonconsensual leaked photos has brought up the discourse surrounding gays being catty to each other and seemingly taking enjoyment in tearing apart members of their own community. [USA Today]

HONORING A LEGEND: Remembering LGBTQ+ icon Marsha P. Johnson and the importance of protecting Black trans women. [Native Son]

WELCOME TO DESANTISTAN: Florida has continued its anti-LGBTQ+ crusade by now deleting its LGBTQ+ tourism website. [LGBTQ Nation]

UR SO GAY: The latest stop of Katy Perry’s beleaguered release of her new album 143 featured a performance at the West Hollywood gay party Evita at Beaches Tropicana (formerly Heart) where the pop star sang a medley of hits, kissed a drag queen (Drag Race star Scarlett Envy) and announced, “I don’t dress for the male gaze, I dress for the male gays!”

TEAM LGBTQ: Gay tennis player Ben Weekes is fired up for his sixth Paralympics at the Paris 2024 Games. [Outsports]

NOT VERY DEMURE OR MINDFUL: Trans TikTok star Jools Lebron was beat to the punch as some guy in Washington trademarked the term “Very Demure .. Very Mindful ..” before she could. However, she may still be able to come out victorious. [TMZ]

GRUNT LIKE YOU MEAN IT: Grindr has unveiled its new tennis-inspired “grunt” notification sound in honor of the start of the US Open. Here’s how to get the new sound and/or keep the OG alert. [Grindr]

BOOKED AND BUSY: Luke Evans’ memoir Boy From the Valley: My Unexpected Journey is set to be released in November with a few signed copies available for pre-order. Here’s a first look at the back cover.

YOU BETTER WORK: Supermodel & TikTok star Alex Consani has made history as the first out trans woman to be nominated for model of the year at the Fashion Awards. [INTO]

HOT TO NO!: Rising pop princess Chappell Roan called out the inappropriate behavior she has been subjected to by some fans in an emotional message where she reaffirmed her boundaries. [Entertainment Weekly]

TAKE A RIDE: Here are the top 5 LGBTQ+-friendly amusement parks in the US (besides Disney). [GayCities]

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: Kylie Minogue and The Blessed Madonna dropped the music video for their new club anthem “Edge of Saturday Night.” The raucous clip was shot at the Pikes Hotel in Ibiza which was also where Wham! filmed their 1983 video “Club Tropicana” and Freddie Mercury held his lavish 1987 birthday bash.