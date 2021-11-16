Lil Nas X talks Grindr and hooking up

Lil Nas X has opened up about his love (and lust) life after being named one of GQ Magazine’s men of the year.

In an interview conducted by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the singer said he’s still on “really good terms” with his ex-boyfriend and backup dancer Yai Ariza.

“I love him to death. He’s the best,” he added. “I feel like it was the most serious relationship I’ve ever had.”

Nas X and Ariza appeared in a teaser last week for an upcoming episode of The Maury Show with Maury Povich in which the singer confronts Ariza’s secret wife. It’s set to air on Wednesday and already has the internet LOLing.

As to why the relationship ended, Nas X explained: “It’s a responsibility. I’ve been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it’s a real responsibility.

“And you have to give this person your time. And I like to go missing for like a week to focus… not talk to anyone and focus on myself. And I’m more in love with what I’m doing than people.”

He added: “I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then. I don’t want anything that’s – not to be a whore or anything, but I don’t want anything that’s like, ‘I need your time right now.’”

Looking forward, he said that “when the time comes [for a relationship], I’m not going to force it or anything. There’ll be somebody, and I’ll say, ‘OK, I want to make this person a priority.”

In the meantime, Nas X isn’t immune to temptation, nor should he be. But he admits the hookup scene is a bit difficult in his position.

Telling Harris his Twitter DMs are “all out of order,” he said it’s “lucky, because I do get horny and I’m like, ‘Let’s see who’s the hottest person in this thing.’ But you know, luckily I don’t really do that. I only did that once, maybe.”

And Grindr is a big no these days. He said he “can’t do [it] anymore.”

“I’d get murdered. I’d literally probably get murdered.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nas X celebrated the change he sees on the horizon of the still “hypermasculine” rap scene.

“There’s going to be so many gay rappers,” he predicted. “There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”