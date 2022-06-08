Lil Nas X took his family to a gay club and this is how it went down

Lil Nas X has posted a tweet about taking his family to a gay club and the impact it had on him.

“Last weekend I brought my family to a gay club for the first time and it felt like a release off my 13-year-old self’s shoulders. It’s one thing for your family to know you’re gay but it’s a whole nother thing for them to acknowledge it and truly try to unlearn the hatred for it.”

last weekend i brought my family to a gay club for the first time and it felt like a release off my 13 year old self’s shoulders. it’s one thing for your family to know you’re gay but it’s a whole nother thing for them to acknowledge it and truly try to unlearn the hatred for it. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

It’s not known which members of his family he took out. Lil Nas X has spoken in the past of having a strained relationship with his mom, who has battled with addiction. He has a better relationship now with his dad, Robert Stafford, although he says he feared coming out to him in the past.

He also has several siblings and half-siblings, including two brothers, Lamarco Hill and Tramon Hill, half-sisters, Shaquisha Hill and Bianca Hill, and Ashley Stafford, and half-brothers Robert Sleepy and Labrock Anderson.

The tweet has had over 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Among those to comment was one of Lil Nas X’s brothers, Labrock Anderson.

Crazy part is I enjoyed the gay club more than the straight one Lmfaoooo — DADDY👅…….no really , im a dad. (@suckmyshithoe) June 7, 2022

That brother also posted some photos on Instagram of what appeared to be a family trip to Vegas.

Others shared their own memories of going to gay clubs with family members.

We went with my brother in law (who had just come out) to the Copa in Key West in the 90’s and it was magical to see him so free. One of the best days of his life, and also for me. We lost him to the AIDS crisis, but that day is still one of my best memories. My love to you. — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) June 7, 2022

It was amazing to have my mom take me and my trans friend to the club, two hours from our little rural town, just so we could feel ‘normal’ It did suck a little that she looked hotter than me, though. pic.twitter.com/r3HzjNVraN — M🥚an (@IAmAscending) June 7, 2022

my mom asked me if i was going to Dallas Pride this year because she wanted to go with me, and thought some of the events looked like they would be really fun. this is the first time she’s actively asked about participating in pride with me; I can’t express how great it felt — sara (@paperdoll) June 8, 2022

And others just shared in Lil Nas X’s joy.

I’m so happy for you, man. I don’t know you and you don’t know me, but watching you grow and succeed and live like this is a wondrous marvel. I hope you’ll have a long and happy life filled with healing moments like this. 💜 — Dr Tanner (@_DrTanner_) June 7, 2022

Elsewhere on Twitter, Lil Nas X has continued with his criticism of the BET Awards for not nominating him for a single award this year, despite his many successes in 2021.

On Instagram, he dropped a sneak peek of a new song, ‘Late to Da Party’, which contains the lyrics, “Fuck BET, fuck BET.”

late to da party ft. yb

coming soon 🖕🏾 https://t.co/vMIJMvIZXZ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

Rather than a petulant foot-stamping over a simple lack of recognition, Lil Nas X believes the snub is symptomatic of homophobia in the black community.

“this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us,” he tweeted yesterday.

this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping https://t.co/aE5cCRVsFm — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

When one Twitter user pointed to Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator getting nominations, Lil Nas X also said that he was seen as more feminine than either of those artists, suggesting it was problematic for some.

love frank and tyler to death but can we admit queer men are more respected when they do less feminine things or am i making that up? https://t.co/MLqkGYKWSI — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 8, 2022

Last week, Lil Nas X first posted and then deleted a tweet expressing his frustration about his lack of any nominations in any BET categories, saying, “Thank you BET awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”

The BET award organizers responded with a statement, saying, “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice.

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

“No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community,” the statement continues. “We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”