Lil Nas X’s impressive underwear selfie proves what a huge star he really is

Lil Nas X is trying to break the internet.

The 23-year-old singer left little to the imagination in his latest underwear selfie which showed off his taut and toned physique, among other things!

In the snap, LNX posed in a mirror with a black velvet robe hanging wide open to flaunt his buff pecs, abs, and quadriceps, while wearing Nike underwear and a pair of grey lace-up boots.

Lil Nas X looks handsome in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/gfMKmU7nlK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2023

His boxer briefs did a good job of showing off A LOT of Lil Nas X, which quickly became the focal point for his diehard fans.

Many appeared to have become very distracted by Lil Nas X’s extraordinary, ahem, talents.

Take a look at some of the thirstiest comments here:

Til the old town road breaks — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 3, 2023

he can top me — sebas (@sebasneedy) March 3, 2023

The veins poppin out his thighs pic.twitter.com/oNULkILTSY — good ol fashion lover boy (@besosabetito) March 3, 2023

The “Montero” singer has really upped his fitness game in recent years and it truly shows.

Last year, he went into further detail about his workout regimen and how he strives for symmetry in his overall plan.

“One thing I do the most is focus on legs. I’ll work on my arms a lot, and I don’t want to walk out and be huge, and then everyone looks at my legs and thinks they’re twiggy,” he told Men’s Health. ”

“I don’t want that imbalance… I have to make sure it’s together.” We can confirm he’s got it all together!

Enjoy some more photos of Lil Nas X giving the people what they want:

