Lil Nas X’s new hit, Jimbo’s casino look, & a circle of straight bottoms

Get to know six queer TV classics that were cancelled way too soon, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Lil Nas X wrote a new song.

@lilnasxLEAN ON MY BODY! 🎖

♬ LEAN ON MY BODY – lil nas x

Florida students walked out.

@emilysuyamaa How our walkout went #lgbt🌈 #walkout #dontsaygaybill #florida #charter ♬ Golden – Harry Styles

Jonny got a new tattoo.

@tattoosforthegays Thanks Jonny #ignoranttattoo #lineworktattoo #gaytattoo ♬ Thinking with My Dick (feat. Juicy J) – Kevin Gates

Marcus recalled his first time.

@marcusgawkis My first time pt 1 #gay #gaytok #blackcommunitytiktok #fyp #airlinelife✈️ #datingproblems #gaydating #lgbt ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod

Jojo Siwa lied on the quiz.

@itsjojosiwaI can’t be the only one

♬ Reading Rainbow Theme Song – Reading Rainbow

Jimbo and Baga Chipz walked the casino floor.

@jimbothedragclown Playing the sluts with this slot! #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #foryoupage ♬ original sound – JIMBOTHEDRAGCLOWN

Marcus Ortiz scratched his man’s back.

@werenotbrothers i’m a giver, what can i say #gaycouple #gay #lgbt #bi ♬ original sound – marcus & ian 🍄

Straight guys gave bottom energy.

@troubledman101♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Nathan Tsuji caught a ball.

@nathantsuji #ad Someday I’ll get it @barbellapparel #backflip #flip #flips #fyp #fup #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #explore #explorepage #gymnastics #crossfit #workout #fail #nexttime #4up #turnen #gymnastique ♬ Wraith (Y2K Remix) – Ro Ransom

And tops stayed playing.

@peewee_444 Tops on Grindr be like… 😂 #fyp #gay #grindr #allfunandgames ♬ original sound – PeeWee