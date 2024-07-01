monday news drop

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SPEAKING OUT: Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness finally addressed those bombshell allegations of abusive behavior on the set of the Netflix makeover series. [USA Today]

MUSCLE ZADDIES: Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal show off their warrior physiques in first look photos from Gladiator 2. [Vanity Fair]

OMG SHOES! Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan released a Real Housewives-esque pop song for charity, entitled “Shoes … More Shoes,” and thanked the “queer icons” that inspired her to make the viral hit. [Deadline]

CAME THRU DRIPPIN‘: After dropping his new track for the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Lil Nas X gifted fans a shot of his sweaty abs.

READING IS FUNDAMENTAL: Did you know that many gay terms used today (butch, femme, trade, drag) originate back to Polari, the secret language of 16th Century British sailors? Get a little gay history lesson with this breakdown of the slang buzzwords. [Today]

SHARING HER TRUTH: Comedian Amber Ruffin came out on the last day of Pride Month with an inspiring message. [INTO]

THAT’S THAT HIM ESPRESSO: David Archuleta rocked a sheer tank top, showed off his adorable dance moves, and had the gay internet mesmerized as he put his spin on Sabrina Carpenter’s blockbuster hit “Espresso.”

THE LADY POND: Andy Cohen disclosed his biggest regret in 15 years of hosting Watch What Happens Live was asking Oprah Winfrey if she ever indulged in lesbian sex. [Entertainment Tonight]

CANDID CAMERA: In a scene from the reality series Surreal Live: Villa of Secrets, sexually fluid Teen Wolf hunk Tyler Posey revealed his first same-sex hookup was with a male sex worker. [TooFab]

DEEP DIVE: Tom Daley had everyone seeing red after sharing this compilation video of his pool skills ahead of the Summer Olympics later this month.

PAYING TRIBUTE: Colman Domingo reflected on the incredible work ethic of late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and how they tried to “outshine” each other as they rehearsed their lines. [The Hollywood Reporter]

THE NEED FOR SPEED: Trans runner Nikki Hiltz is headed to Paris Olympics after setting a new record at the US Trials in the 1,500 meters. [Outsports]

DIVA TO THE DANCE FLOOR PLEASE: Madonna made a surprise appearance at the Ladyland festival in Brooklyn to judge a vogue competition and then shared an epic Pride message. For a full recap of the Queen of Pop’s appearance checkout Matthew Rettenmund’s account on Boyculture.

MORE OUTREACH: Despite a decline in overall transmission rates, HIV cases are increasing among younger queer Latinos. [LGBTQ Nation]

LOUD & PROUD: Check out all the extraordinary and revealing outfits from Mexico City Pride. [Gaycities]

TALK SHOW QUEEN: Drag Race legend Monét X Change will interview celebs like Adam Rippon, Rachel Bloom, Joel Kim Booster and her Sibling Rivalry podcast co-host Bob the Drag Queen, among others, on her new talk variety series Monet’s Slumber Party. The first episode arrives July 19th on Dropout (formerly College Humor).

