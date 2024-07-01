It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SPEAKING OUT: Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness finally addressed those bombshell allegations of abusive behavior on the set of the Netflix makeover series. [USA Today]

MUSCLE ZADDIES: Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal show off their warrior physiques in first look photos from Gladiator 2. [Vanity Fair]

OMG SHOES! Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan released a Real Housewives-esque pop song for charity, entitled “Shoes … More Shoes,” and thanked the “queer icons” that inspired her to make the viral hit. [Deadline]

CAME THRU DRIPPIN‘: After dropping his new track for the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Lil Nas X gifted fans a shot of his sweaty abs.

lil nas x pic.twitter.com/VAbNL4sQXc — dudes file (@dudesfile) June 29, 2024

READING IS FUNDAMENTAL: Did you know that many gay terms used today (butch, femme, trade, drag) originate back to Polari, the secret language of 16th Century British sailors? Get a little gay history lesson with this breakdown of the slang buzzwords. [Today]

SHARING HER TRUTH: Comedian Amber Ruffin came out on the last day of Pride Month with an inspiring message. [INTO]

THAT’S THAT HIM ESPRESSO: David Archuleta rocked a sheer tank top, showed off his adorable dance moves, and had the gay internet mesmerized as he put his spin on Sabrina Carpenter’s blockbuster hit “Espresso.”

David Archuleta singing Espresso is just so cute omg pic.twitter.com/x70D74Lq51 — Abbott Elementary Band Mom?? (@BreakfastAtDior) June 27, 2024

THE LADY POND: Andy Cohen disclosed his biggest regret in 15 years of hosting Watch What Happens Live was asking Oprah Winfrey if she ever indulged in lesbian sex. [Entertainment Tonight]

CANDID CAMERA: In a scene from the reality series Surreal Live: Villa of Secrets, sexually fluid Teen Wolf hunk Tyler Posey revealed his first same-sex hookup was with a male sex worker. [TooFab]

DEEP DIVE: Tom Daley had everyone seeing red after sharing this compilation video of his pool skills ahead of the Summer Olympics later this month.

PAYING TRIBUTE: Colman Domingo reflected on the incredible work ethic of late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and how they tried to “outshine” each other as they rehearsed their lines. [The Hollywood Reporter]

THE NEED FOR SPEED: Trans runner Nikki Hiltz is headed to Paris Olympics after setting a new record at the US Trials in the 1,500 meters. [Outsports]

DIVA TO THE DANCE FLOOR PLEASE: Madonna made a surprise appearance at the Ladyland festival in Brooklyn to judge a vogue competition and then shared an epic Pride message. For a full recap of the Queen of Pop’s appearance checkout Matthew Rettenmund’s account on Boyculture.

MORE OUTREACH: Despite a decline in overall transmission rates, HIV cases are increasing among younger queer Latinos. [LGBTQ Nation]

LOUD & PROUD: Check out all the extraordinary and revealing outfits from Mexico City Pride. [Gaycities]

TALK SHOW QUEEN: Drag Race legend Monét X Change will interview celebs like Adam Rippon, Rachel Bloom, Joel Kim Booster and her Sibling Rivalry podcast co-host Bob the Drag Queen, among others, on her new talk variety series Monet’s Slumber Party. The first episode arrives July 19th on Dropout (formerly College Humor).

