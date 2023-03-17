Lily Tomlin slams Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, calls anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a “travesty”

I mean, limiting any group’s rights is a travesty. People cannot push backwards to that.



It’s insane. I don’t know what [Ron] DeSantis hopes to do in Florida, and I can’t believe he can marshal that many people to support him. Because most people know when injustice is being done—they sense it themselves, whether they even accept your point of view or not. At least they would be equivocating. They would just say, “Well, that’s what that group of people wants. You know, they’re not harming anyone.”



I just don’t understand it. I don’t understand this whole plowing backwards that so many people are doing in the country. Thank god it’s not a majority yet, and I’m sure it will not become one.

Lily Tomlin speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment‘s Kevin Polowy about the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ+ state legislatures that are seeking to ban drag and limit the rights of the trans community.