Lindsay Lohan refuses to come out on behalf of fan

Actress Lindsay Lohan came to the aid of a fan struggling to come out of the closet as gay to her family this week.

On January 24, a fan named Alana had contacted Lohan on Cameo, the app where fans can pay for a social media shout out or party appearance from their favorite celebrities. Alana had asked if Lohan would record a video telling Alana’s parents that she’s gay on Alana’s behalf.

Lohan, a star with a devoted queer fanbase, declined in a very thoughtful message.

“Hi Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” the message began, according to Film-News.UK. “I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself.”

Related: Lindsay Lohan returns with her latest single…and it doesn’t suck

“I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand,” Lohan continued. “All the love in the world and strength and support. God bless you. Stay true to yourself.”

“You’re truly beautiful and godspeed,” Lohan concluded.

We’re unsure if Alana actually did come out to her parents, though given that this story has now circulated in the media, we hope she has.

Lindsay Lohan herself is no stranger to discussions regarding sexuality. In addition to her devoted LGBTQ fanbase, Lohan has discussed her own sexual fluidity in the past, having had relationships with men including actor Wilmer Valderrama and Russian real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov, as well as women. Lohan had previously dated DJ Samantha Ronson from 2008-2009.