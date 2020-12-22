Lindsey Graham appears more delusional than ever in latest TV appearance

Sen. Lindsey Graham seems hellbent on destroying every last shred of dignity he has left and, we’ve gotta say, he’s doing an exceptional job at it!

This morning, the antigay senator from South Carolina appeared on Fox & Friends where he appeared more delusional than ever.

Graham has been living in his own alternate reality for a while now, but he took things up a notch when he announced that he personally plans to oversee the smear campaign being orchestrated against Hunter Biden.

“Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems,” Graham said without evidence, “but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done.”

He then added that it’s “not personal” and, in fact, “breaks my heart that this happened,” but at the end of the day, he feels Hunter “has a lot to answer for.”

That’s not what the Justice Department says, however. Yesterday, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he has “not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel” to investigate president-elect Biden’s son.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responds to Joe Biden calling him a "personal disappointment" and an "embarrassment." Graham's answer makes zero sense, but watching his face when Brian Kilmeade calls him those things is worth a quick watch. pic.twitter.com/0ytuZDIyHp — The Recount (@therecount) December 22, 2020

Things got really wacky at the end of the interview, however, when Graham implied that he still believes Trump has a shot at winning the election, despite losing both the popular vote and the electoral college, and despite the fact that the votes have all be certified.

"Before the next administration comes in, if President Trump falls short" — who wants to tell @LindseyGrahamSC that the election is very, very over, and Trump lost? pic.twitter.com/gAkoxIqRFu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

"President Biden, if he gets to be president" — Lindsey Graham is still holding out hope that Trump might overturn the election and serve a second term pic.twitter.com/LSOhgJkNXO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

Last week, Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he used to consider Graham a friend but after the crap he’s been pulling lately he’s become a “personal disappointment.”

“Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his,” Biden said. “But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership, I think we can get things done.”

