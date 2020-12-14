Lindsey Graham calls Stacey Abrams a “con” for simply being good at her damn job

Antigay Sen. Lindsey Graham ripped into Stacey Abrams for being an effective leader last week.
Appearing on the rightwing syndicated radio program The Mike Gallagher Show, Graham called Abrams a con and a thief because she was successful at turning out new voters in Georgia, resulting in Biden becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years.
“Stacey Abrams conned the Republican leadership in Georgia into a consent decree that basically adulterated the signature verification system, so that you’re comparing the ballot signature to the application signature,” Graham raged.
Hmmm. A crusty old white dude calling a smart Black woman a “con” for being better than him at her job. Sounds like some racially coded B.S., if you ask us.
Graham continued by saying Abrams essentially orchestrated a massive voter fraud scheme in the Peach State by changing the rules about voters’ signatures.
“You should be comparing the ballot signature, the envelope signature on the ballot, to a signature that existed before the application was made,” he said. “She changed that.”
This, of course, is totally false.
The AP reports that no such consent degree preventing Georgia clerks from scrutinizing signatures exists. And election officials in Georgia have said multiple times now that the election outcome was fair and accurate, as shown by multiple recounts.
Graham went on to implore GOP leaders in the state to quickly change the laws so they can “stop Stacey Abrams from stealing the Senate race,” referring to the two Senate runoffs scheduled for January 5 that will likely determine the balance of power in Congress.
Related: Lindsey Graham might want to hire a lawyer because his election meddling scandal is heating up
8 Comments
michael_totzke
Oh Aunt Pittypat, tut-tut & swirl your skirts & petticoats, & stamp your little slipper-shod foot all you might … ain’t NOTHIN’ gonna change things.
Jay002
This is how the Republicans try to control which votes get counted and which ones get thrown out. I live in all mail in ballot state and I remember when Barrack Obama ran for president the first time my vote did not get counted because they said my signatures did not match. After the election I had to go into our election office and sign my name three times. My signature is always different so Stacey Abrams was right to have that rule changed. I think they only seek out certain people to say their signature doesn’t match. My real name is usually only used by Black males so I wonder why I was excluded for voting in that election in 2008.
Roy Ajax
Why did the author make this a racial thing?
Kangol2
Because it is, girl, it is a “racial”–racist–“thing.” Aunt Pittypat Lady G doesn’t give a damn about signature matching in Mississippi, Idaho, Oklahoma, or her own home state of South Carolina! She only cares about it because that brilliant Black woman challenged voter suppression in Georgia, registered a slew of new voters, urged them to vote, and in so doing defeated the White Supremacist Monster Don the Con. Got it, now?
DarkZephyr
Graham’s endorsement of voter suppression didn’t raise your hackles but mention of race did? Hmmmm.
Creamsicle
“She reduced barriers to legally vote for eligible voters.” Is a weird thing to complain about in a Democracy. Lots of Republicans slip up and tell us what they’re really thinking, and Graham is almost doing it again here.
Republicans know that they win by suppressing voter turnout. Then they turn around and call it a “con job,” or “cheating,” when community organizers inform people of how they can participate in a system that tries to deliberately lock them out and prevent resources from going to their communities.
Liquid Silver
Why can’t she run for Speaker? Just sayin’ is all.
Mister P
Because it is a racial thing comet cleanser.