hot damn

Lindsey Graham in desperate need of fainting couch after appeals court orders him to testify in Georgia

By

Hey, remember when Lindsey Graham tweeted this back in 2016?

Well, it looks like that day may soon be upon him.

As we predicted would happen, Graham just lost his appeal to get out of testifying before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by ex-president Donald Trump and his cohorts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled yesterday that the anti-LGBTQ senator must appear before the special grand jury, although it also ruled that he can only be questioned about certain topics after he expressed concerns of a “fishing expedition.”

The grand jury wants to speak with him about two phone calls he made to Brad Raffensperger after the election, during in which he allegedly pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Related: Lindsey Graham “screamed” during insurrection, accused officer of not doing “enough” to protect him

Graham’s lawyers tried to argued that, as a sitting US senator, he has “sovereign immunity” from state court procedures, as well as constitutional protection because “the testimony sought relates to matters within the legislative sphere.”

Unfortunately for him, the federal appeals court wasn’t convinced.

“(C)ommunications and coordination with the Trump campaign regarding its post-election efforts in Georgia, public statements regarding the 2020 election, and efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ Georgia election officials” are not legislative activities protected by the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution, the three-judge panel, which included two Trump appointees, unanimously ruled.

Related: Donald Trump reveals the reason Lindsey Graham “kisses my a**”

This is a huge loss for Graham (and, to an extent, Trump) and a major win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, as well as, you know, democracy.

Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, must now travel to the Fulton County courthouse in downtown Atlanta or risk being held in contempt of court.

Now, some tweets…