Lindsey Graham was an emotional wreck over Donald Trump’s indictment last night

Donald Trump was indicted yesterday and nobody’s more upset about it than Lindsey Graham.

The visibly upset anti-LGBTQ+ senator went on Fox News mere hours after the news of the indictment broke to make an impassioned plea for viewers to please, for the love of all things holy, give Trump their money to help save him from the “political persecution” and “legal voodoo” he’s currently being subjected to.

“They’re trying to drain him dry,” he told Sean Hannity. “He’s spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns!”

“Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullsh*t!” Graham begged. “To those who are listening tonight: If you believe Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man!”

Lindsey Graham appears to be on the verge of crying pic.twitter.com/Ihxt5CYUX4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

At one point during Graham’s appearance, which was conducted before a live audience, a heckler in the room screamed out: “This is a wonderful day! You lie by omission and you lie!” The studio sound was quickly cut and Graham continued his teary-eyed defense of Trump.

Someone in the Hannity audience is heckling Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/W3MYJxZGlN — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

Though the indictment still remains under seal, a grand jury in New York has been investigating the $130,000 hush money payment Trump allegedly made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016. The ex-president is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, where he is anticipated to enter a not guilty plea.

While Graham struggled to fight back tears on live TV yesterday, here’s how others have been responding to the news…

Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment ?? pic.twitter.com/H3EnS7YBC3 — Matilda Bress (@matildabress) March 30, 2023

Happy trump Indictment Day, for those who celebrate! ???? pic.twitter.com/dy1n6MIppB — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) March 30, 2023

I’m afraid the Trump indictment will set a dangerous precedent of people being charged for crimes that they committed. — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) March 31, 2023

MAGAts reacting to news of Trump's indictment… pic.twitter.com/uc8l6ffxoS — Mickey Kuhns (@MickeyKuhns) March 31, 2023

President Biden is asked about what the Trump indictment means for the rule of law in the US and he responds "I have no comment at all."



God, it makes me so happy to have an adult in charge, again. pic.twitter.com/6i0Yva630Y — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 31, 2023

it's so chilling: if they can go after Donald Trump for being a shitty criminal, they can go after any shitty criminal for being a shitty criminal — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 31, 2023

sitting on a plane reading trump indictment news & listening to the new boygenius album. text it. pic.twitter.com/my1QFpHocU — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) March 31, 2023

Hilary Clinton after finding out about Trumps indictment pic.twitter.com/TlQQ0fNOoP — horace (@gayandold) March 31, 2023

Remember trump taking out a full page ad in 1989 against the innocent Central Park 5 and called for the death penalty against them and his refusal to apologize after their exoneration?



Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Park 5, issued a statement about the indictment: “KARMA.” ?? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 31, 2023