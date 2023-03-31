Lindsey Graham was an emotional wreck over Donald Trump’s indictment last night

Donald Trump was indicted yesterday and nobody’s more upset about it than Lindsey Graham.
The visibly upset anti-LGBTQ+ senator went on Fox News mere hours after the news of the indictment broke to make an impassioned plea for viewers to please, for the love of all things holy, give Trump their money to help save him from the “political persecution” and “legal voodoo” he’s currently being subjected to.
“They’re trying to drain him dry,” he told Sean Hannity. “He’s spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns!”
“Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullsh*t!” Graham begged. “To those who are listening tonight: If you believe Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man!”
At one point during Graham’s appearance, which was conducted before a live audience, a heckler in the room screamed out: “This is a wonderful day! You lie by omission and you lie!” The studio sound was quickly cut and Graham continued his teary-eyed defense of Trump.
Though the indictment still remains under seal, a grand jury in New York has been investigating the $130,000 hush money payment Trump allegedly made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016. The ex-president is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, where he is anticipated to enter a not guilty plea.
While Graham struggled to fight back tears on live TV yesterday, here’s how others have been responding to the news…
One Comment
Mattster
“I gotta have more cowbell!”
But take the price tag off, that’s tacky.