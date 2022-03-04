chicken hawk

Lindsey Graham just made Marjorie Taylor Greene seem sane by comparison

By

Senator Lindsey Graham drew swift, bipartisan criticism Thursday after tweeting that the “only way” to end the violence in Ukraine is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham tweeted.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” he added. “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

In a followup tweet, he added: “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Several of Graham’s congressional colleagues responded to his comments, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called them “unhinged.”

“While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged,” she wrote, adding: “We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.”

Whether Greene herself displays the leadership qualities she espoused is an entirely different matter, but her general message was echoed across the aisle.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said Graham’s remarks “aren’t helpful.”

“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll,” she tweeted. “As the world pays attention to how the US and [its] leaders are responding.”

The Washington Post spoke with experts who said “such a move would not help solve the crisis, and it would be illegal outside an armed conflict with Russia.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said he’s “gobsmacked” by Graham’s tweet.