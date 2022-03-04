Lindsey Graham just made Marjorie Taylor Greene seem sane by comparison

Senator Lindsey Graham drew swift, bipartisan criticism Thursday after tweeting that the “only way” to end the violence in Ukraine is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham tweeted.
“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” he added. “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”
Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?
The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.
You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022
In a followup tweet, he added: “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”
Related: Here’s where you can donate to help LGBTQ people in Ukraine
Several of Graham’s congressional colleagues responded to his comments, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called them “unhinged.”
“While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged,” she wrote, adding: “We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.”
While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.
We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.
Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations.
Americans don’t want war. https://t.co/l2hqiUbZGv
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 4, 2022
Whether Greene herself displays the leadership qualities she espoused is an entirely different matter, but her general message was echoed across the aisle.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said Graham’s remarks “aren’t helpful.”
“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll,” she tweeted. “As the world pays attention to how the US and [its] leaders are responding.”
I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll. As the world pays attention to how the US and it’s leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 4, 2022
The Washington Post spoke with experts who said “such a move would not help solve the crisis, and it would be illegal outside an armed conflict with Russia.”
MSNBC host Chris Hayes said he’s “gobsmacked” by Graham’s tweet.
Honestly gobsmacked at how reckless that Lindsey Graham tweet is.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2022
4 Comments
Jim
Yes this is hyperbole and probably not helpful, but would you disagree about taking out Hitler????
Cam
Two things.
1. The laws against taking out leaders in war were written by, other leaders who don’t want it to be taken out. Better to take out Putin than for thousands of young kids to die while he sits back in safety.
THAT SAID….
2. Graham and other Republicans took MILLIONS from Putin connected oligarchs, now that they are getting backlash, this is just a sad attempt by Graham to pretend he wasn’t in Putin’s pocket.
SamB
White-Queer-African: So you agree with him! Wow, I never thought I’d see the day.
Eternal.Cowboy
I never thought I would say this but it looks like I owe Majorie Taylor Greene an apology for comparing her to SamB. She is clearly the smarter of the two.