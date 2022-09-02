Lindsey Graham may want to stay off Twitter today

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) turned on his old friend Joe Biden last night, and Twitter was left distinctly unimpressed.

Graham’s criticism of Biden came after the latest blow in the South Carolina Senator’s attempts to wheedle his way out of a special grand jury appearance.

Graham has been trying hard to avoid testifying in Fulton County, Georgia. Investigators want him to reveal what he knows about attempts to overthrow the 2020 election result.

Graham slams his subpoena as politically motivated. He also believes he cannot be forced to testify under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause. This protects lawmakers from lawsuits related to official legislative duties.

Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May chucked out most of Graham’s argument and said he still needed to appear before the grand jury.

Judge Martin did bar the jury from asking Graham about specific calls he made to election officials for fact-finding purposes. However, she said he must still turn up to answer the jury’s other questions.

Lindsey Graham attacks old friend Joe Biden

If Graham was bothered about the ruling, he didn’t reveal so on Twitter. Instead, he posted a criticism of President Joe Biden’s speech last night warning of the dangers of the extremist MAGA movement.

Biden warned that “equality and democracy are under assault.” He also called on his fellow citizens to fight for the “soul of the nation.”

Graham tweeted, “With all due respect Mr. President, there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul. The American people are hurting because of your policies: Rampant inflation, Out of control crime, Terrorism on the rise, Broken borders.

“Stop lecturing & change your policies before it’s too late.”

With all due respect Mr. President, there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul. The American people are hurting because of your policies. Rampant inflation.

Out of control crime.

Terrorism on the rise.

Broken borders. Stop lecturing & change your policies before it’s too late. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 2, 2022

Graham’s attempts to take the moral high ground did not go down well with the Twitterverse. Especially as Graham spoke fondly of his admiration of Biden in 2015.

Back then, an emotional Graham said, “The bottom line is, if you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you got a problem. You need to do some self-evaluation, cause what’s not to like… He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics. He’s as good a man as God ever created.”

Many suggested Graham would be better off preparing for his special grand jury appearance. Others reminded him of how he unequivocally denounced Donald Trump before the 2016 election before morphing into one of his lap dogs.

Others still criticized Graham for comments he made recently saying there would be rioting if former President Trump is charged with criminal acts.

Related: Lindsey Graham says Trump can’t be prosecuted or–hot damn!–there might be “riots in the streets!”

Biden himself criticized those comments, without naming Graham. In a speech on Tuesday, Biden said, “The idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying if such-and-such happens, there’ll be blood in the street. Where the hell are we?”

Twitter savages Lindsey Graham over latest tweet

Shut up, Lindsey. You’re a lying, pathetic, lily-livered traitor to America. Nobody cares what you think. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 2, 2022

You are what is wrong with Americas soul. A senior Senator who threatens violence if a criminal is held accountable. You are a disgrace — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) September 2, 2022

Aren’t you the one who threatened riots if Trump is held accountable for stealing all those government documents? Aren’t you the one who’s been refusing to testify in GA? Maybe you should sit down and shut up. Maybe if a senator refuses to testify he should lose his office? — Barb (@PepperLove215) September 2, 2022

He called you out, you spineless bottom feeder.

He called you out for threatening riots if your yam-dyed daddy is held accountable for his crimes.

There is nothing wrong with America’s soul. But yours is irrevocably damaged by your endless sycophancy & subservience to a traitor. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 2, 2022

With no due respect Mr. Graham, there’s a courthouse waiting for you. https://t.co/8SWeNHhZe4 — salty seadude 🇺🇸Defend Democracy & Environment (@10FathomLine) September 2, 2022

If there’s nothing wrong with America’s soul, then why won’t you testify in Fulton County & why are you supporting espionage, #LeningradLindsey? pic.twitter.com/HsVtr0Y239 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 2, 2022

It is sickening to have such a shallow, spineless sycophant represent me in the US Senate. John McCain is rolling over in his grave watching you support and shill for the treasonous grifter that has taken over the former Grand Old Party! — Patrick McCawley (@scbuschman) September 2, 2022

What happened to you Lindsay? How far have you fallen? It’s truly sad to see you spiral over a man instead of standing up for your country… https://t.co/tHFfwBy3oN — Niesha Love🌺♍️ (@loveis716) September 2, 2022

Lindsey Graham Factoid: “Joe Biden is as good a man as God created. Trump is a Xenophobic race-baiting bigot. You want to know how to make America great? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell!” – (2015) Whatever it is that Trump has on Lindsey Graham, it has got to be fcuking huge.. — Donaldo (@Stornoway_Cove) September 2, 2022

“Out of control crime” Says the person who committed crimes and perpetually tries illegally to ignore and weasel out of court orders and subpoenas. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 2, 2022

Graham’s criticism of Biden has prompted over 11k comments. Most of them denounce the Senator for his 180-degree flip-flopping on former friends and foes.