Lindsey Graham near tears as he pines for Donald Trump on live TV, says “I miss Trump”

Lindsey Graham looked like he was about to cry as he openly pined for Donald Trump on Fox News yesterday evening.

While speaking to homophobe Laura Ingraham, the antigay senator from South Carolina talked about his deep concern over President Biden’s trip to the G7 Summit, saying he doesn’t think other countries are scared enough of the new president. (Because they were so scared of Trump.)

He also whined about how Biden isn’t pushing back hard enough against Russia (because Trump did such a great job at that) and China (because Trump also did such a great job at that), and he complained, “This is just all fluff and happy talk.”

Then he added, “I miss Trump.”

Lindsey Graham: I miss Trump pic.twitter.com/iCLhXaaM3Q — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2021

The clip is awkward, to say the least. Even more awkward, perhaps, then that time he was caught examining his finger on live television.

Some are comparing the whole thing to a hostage video. Others are questioning what blackmail Trump might have on Graham to cause him to behave in such a way.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Look at how he glances to the side as he’s saying that as if he’s being held at gun point — Jhoff10 (@Jhoff10) June 11, 2021

So much going on here.

None of it good.

👀 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2021

It’s common for dogs to have separation anxiety when their owners leave them. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Christina 😷 (@TheUnRealXtina) June 11, 2021

The tongue flick really sells it — Turk 182 (@Turk18207428723) June 11, 2021

If you miss him then resign from the Senate and move into Mar-A-Lago and stay with him then damn. — India Jenkins (@IndiaJenkins1) June 11, 2021

Why does Lindsey look as though he’s appearing in a hostage video? — Ann Spadafora (@ALJWS) June 11, 2021

Stockholm Syndrome — CK14 (@palazzo214) June 11, 2021

Tell me you have been blackmailed without telling me you have been blackmailed. — kjhfive (@kellyhuds5) June 11, 2021

Lindsey should write him beautiful letters, he loves that! — Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) June 11, 2021

