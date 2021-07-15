Lindsey Graham prepared to “go to war” to defend Chick-fil-A

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham has come out swinging for Chick-fil-A, saying he’s prepared to “go to war” to defend the chicken sandwich brand.

Chick-fil-A has long been criticized for its past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups and politicians. This has resulted in the brand being boycotted, picketed and losing lucrative contracts.

Just this week, it emerged that Democrats in New York were looking at barring Chick-fil-A from applying for contracts at rest stops. The state is considering a $450 million plan to upgrade 27 rest stops across its highway network.

Among those leading attempts to stop Chick-fil-A from operating at the rest stops is state assembly member Harry Bronson, who has launched a petition to keep Chick-fil-A out.

After years of millions in donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA as an approved concession at our rest stops is concerning to say the least. It’s time the @NYSThruway re-examine this choice. pic.twitter.com/8sOkNRjQop — Harry B. Bronson (@HarryBBronson) July 10, 2021

Graham was among those to criticize the move, saying on Twitter: “I hope this threat is all bluster from left-wing New York politicians. If such a disastrous move ever came about – banning a commercial business due to them exercising their First Amendment rights – it would set a horrible precedent.”

Then, it emerged some students and faculty members at the Catholic Notre Dame University in Indiana were opposing a Chick-fil-A outlet on campus. This sent Graham over the edge.

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food.

Great service.

Great values. God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

In 2012, Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy said that the company was “guilty as charged” when asked if the brand opposed same-sex marriage. The ensuing backlash led people to look more closely at the company’s charitable donations. This revealed several religious groups and organizations known for their anti-LGBTQ policies.

The brand has been attempting to shift public opinion about its stance ever since. In 2019, it announced it was making a major shift in its charitable donations and would be concentrating on promoting youth education, combating youth homelessness, and fighting hunger.

Chick-fil-A has consistently denied it has a political agenda. Responding to the news of the New York rest stop plans, it issued a statement this week saying: “We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants.”

Graham’s impassioned defense of Chick-fil-A prompted a scathing response online.

So screw January 6th but by God save the shitty chicken sandwich. — Amanda Jo (@imamandajo) July 14, 2021

It’s a fast food restaurant you garden troll. We have real issues and you’re going to bat for a franchise in a state you don’t live in. Go get some chapstick and put your lips back on Trump’s orange ass. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 14, 2021

Q: What do Linsdey Graham and Chick-fil-A have in common? A: They are both popular with people who need to have “filet” spelled out phonetically. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 14, 2021

You are such a loser. It’s fast food, dipshit. It isn’t Pearl Harbor, you insipid little penis. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 15, 2021

This is your concern? Supporting an extreme right wing business that supports hate groups? I support ND for fighting against businesses that further divide individuals and their right if freedom to choose. You sound like your all for authoritarianism. Their Campus, their choice! — Kandid Says “Fully vaxxed, masked up for you!”❤️ (@Kandid61Kandi) July 14, 2021

In which we learn that Lindsey’s hill to die on is a fast food restaurant. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 14, 2021

We get it dude you’re obsessed with Chick-fil-a. But people are dying of Covid. Maybe focus on telling folks to get vaccinated, instead of advertising for a fast food chain who is a donor of yours. pic.twitter.com/6udRtZIeIN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 14, 2021

Homophobia isn’t a value, dude. It’s ignorant, fear-based hatred. Honestly, how do you sleep at night? — Steve Blum (@blumspew) July 14, 2021