Lindsey Graham prepared to “go to war” to defend Chick-fil-A

By
Senator Lindsey Graham
Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo: YouTube)

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham has come out swinging for Chick-fil-A, saying he’s prepared to “go to war” to defend the chicken sandwich brand.

Chick-fil-A has long been criticized for its past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups and politicians. This has resulted in the brand being boycotted, picketed and losing lucrative contracts.

Just this week, it emerged that Democrats in New York were looking at barring Chick-fil-A from applying for contracts at rest stops. The state is considering a $450 million plan to upgrade 27 rest stops across its highway network.

Among those leading attempts to stop Chick-fil-A from operating at the rest stops is state assembly member Harry Bronson, who has launched a petition to keep Chick-fil-A out.

Graham was among those to criticize the move, saying on Twitter: “I hope this threat is all bluster from left-wing New York politicians. If such a disastrous move ever came about – banning a commercial business due to them exercising their First Amendment rights – it would set a horrible precedent.”

Then, it emerged some students and faculty members at the Catholic Notre Dame University in Indiana were opposing a Chick-fil-A outlet on campus. This sent Graham over the edge.

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!”

In 2012, Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy said that the company was “guilty as charged” when asked if the brand opposed same-sex marriage. The ensuing backlash led people to look more closely at the company’s charitable donations. This revealed several religious groups and organizations known for their anti-LGBTQ policies.

The brand has been attempting to shift public opinion about its stance ever since. In 2019, it announced it was making a major shift in its charitable donations and would be concentrating on promoting youth education, combating youth homelessness, and fighting hunger.

Chick-fil-A has consistently denied it has a political agenda. Responding to the news of the New York rest stop plans, it issued a statement this week saying: “We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants.”

Graham’s impassioned defense of Chick-fil-A prompted a scathing response online.