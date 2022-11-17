Lindsey Graham proudly votes against “gay marriage” bill and internet tells him to hush up

The Respect for Marriage Act cleared a major hurdle last night when it was passed its first hearing in the Senate. It passed 62-37, with 12 Republicans voting for it. One GOP member who voted against it was South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham.

Graham took to Twitter to explain his reasons, saying the bill doesn’t offer enough protection for religious liberty.

“I just voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act” that is supposed to protect gay marriage without creating risks to religious freedom and religious institutions,” Graham said.

I just voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act” that is supposed to protect gay marriage without creating risks to religious freedom and religious institutions. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

“Nothing in the bill adds new protections for gay marriage, but it does, in my view, create great uncertainty about religious liberty and institutions who oppose gay marriage.

“The refusal to adopt Senator Lee’s amendment, which clearly protects religious institutions from reprisals, says all I need to know about the potential risks of the bill to religious liberty.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee said he would have supported the bill if it had an amendment protecting the tax-exempt status of organizations opposed to same-sex marriage on religious beliefs. The idea was dismissed.

I offered to support the bill if the sponsors would include my amendment to prohibit the government from removing tax-exempt status based on religious beliefs about same-sex marriage (for or against). The sponsors adamantly refused even to consider that. Why? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2022

Why is congress debate the Respect for Marriage Act?

When the US Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal across the US in 2015, most people regarded the matter as settled. However, with SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, there are fears the justices might re-examine same-sex marriage.

Because of this, the Biden administration has moved to codify same-sex and interracial marriage with the introduction of the Respect for Marriage Act.

President Biden was among those to champion the bill yesterday. He said, “Love is love and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”

Love is love and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. Today’s bipartisan Senate vote gets us closer to protecting that right. The Respect for Marriage Act protects all couples under law – I urge Congress to send the bill to my desk so I can make it law. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

Online, Lindsey Graham’s tweet prompted widespread eye-rolls.

I can’t think of someone who knows less about this issue than Lindsey Graham. Unmarried Lindsey Graham. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 17, 2022

I am embarrassed for you. You are either incapable of working with the vast majority of your colleagues to clarify legislative language or you are willfully obstructing the passage of an act that codifies the EQUAL rights of marriage for all. Either way, shame on you. — (((Howard Forman))) (sarcasm/parody) (@thehowie) November 16, 2022

You @LindseyGrahamSC are such a piece of shit there are no words in any language to describe how pathetic you are. Only sad and lonely people vote against others’ happiness. Congratulations on showing how empty your soul is. https://t.co/nSmrLtjIC7 — Bright Light Bright Light (@brightlightx2) November 17, 2022

Chaz Bono was among those to wade into the debate.

That’s exactly what I’d expect from a self-loathing, lifelong bachelor, who’s quest to be power adjacent, took him from John McCain’s side, to that of the twice impeached, three time loser, who announced in Florida last night. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) November 17, 2022

As did… um, JustForFans.

That’s it, you’re banned from our site. — JustForFans (@JustForFansSite) November 16, 2022

Below are the Republicans who voted to advance the Respect for Marriage Act.

Roy Blunt (Missouri)

Richard Burr (North Carolina)

Shelley Capito (West Virginia)

Susan Collins (Maine)

Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming)

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Rob Portman (Ohio)

Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Mitt Romney (Utah)

Thom Thillis (North Carolina)

Todd Young (Indiana)

The bill will now go through further Senate discussion and may face a second vote to close debate.