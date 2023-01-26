Lindsey Graham says the floor of his home is littered with WHAT?!?

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was quizzed a couple of days ago by reporters on the topic of classified documents and where they’re stored. He shrugged off suggestions the FBI might find any such documents at his home. Instead, he said anyone searching his home would find nothing more than empty Chick-fil-A bags all over his floor.

Lindsey: “If you come to my house, you will find Chick-Fil-A bags all over the floor, but you’re not gonna find any classified information.” pic.twitter.com/RPZidn2H8J — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 24, 2023

He made a similar comment Tuesday at a press conference, saying, “You’ve got Trump, you’ve got Pence, you’ve got Biden. The only thing I think you’ll find at my house is a bunch of Chick-fil-A bags on the floor.”

Chick-fil-A has long been criticized for its previous support of anti-LGBTQ+ causes.

“I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for”

This is not the first time Graham has shown his support for the fast-food chain. In 2021, students at Notre Dame University wrote an open letter opposing a potential Chick-fil-A opening at the university’s Indiana campus.

Graham wrote on Twitter, “It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders. What a dangerous precedent to set.

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

Online, his continuing support for Chick-fil-A, and insight into his slobbish homelife prompted a reaction.

“If you come to my house, you’ll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor.” –Lindsey Graham today. TRANSLATION: He’s so afraid you’ll think he’s a well-adjusted gay man, he pretends to be a disgusting slob. pic.twitter.com/TJqU46Z8RL — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 24, 2023

Lindsey Graham says there aren’t any classified documents in his home, “just Chick-fil-A bags on the floor.” Also on Lindsey’s floor:

– Napkins from Brett Kavanaugh’s garbage

– Confederate flag cocktail toothpicks

– Tear-stained diary pages with the words “so lonely” pic.twitter.com/YNZ84SSoD6 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 24, 2023

A spokesman for Lindsey Graham confirmed to Business Insider, “He loves Chick Fil A. A long-time fan.” They added Graham was “joking about the bags” — but just “a bit”.

Graham wasn’t the only lawmaker in DC promoting Chick-fil-A this week. Yesterday, gay, fabulist Rep. George Santos surprised the press pack waiting outside his office with a free Chick-fil-A delivery.