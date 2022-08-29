Lindsey Graham says Trump can’t be prosecuted or–hot damn!–there might be “riots in the streets!”

Lindsey Graham is nothing if not a drama queen.
Over the weekend, the South Carolina Republican went on Fox News to squeal about how there will be “riots in the streets” if Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling of highly classified materials.
Graham appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America” to whine about a “double standard” when it comes to federal law enforcement, drawing a false equivalent between Trump’s home being searched by the FBI after he allegedly refused to return top secret documents and, wait for it, Hillary Clinton‘s emails.
“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law,” Graham said. “It’s all about getting him. And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there will be riots in the streets!”
The anti-LGBTQ senator doubled down on his stance a little later in the interview when he said, “If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement there literally will be riots in the street.”
“I worry about the country,” he added, grimly.
Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022
We don’t want to waste too much time on this, but we feel obligated to at least mention that the key difference between the FBI investigations into Trump and Clinton is that Clinton fully cooperated with investigators and turned over all her devices and emails and no charges were ever brought against her.
Trump, on the other hand, was asked multiple times to return to documents he allegedly took from the White House after being voted out of office, ignored the requests, attacked the DOJ and FBI agents on social media after the August 8 search, and has been stonewalling and dragging out the process in the court ever since.
His latest strategy came late Friday night, when he requested a federal judge appoint a “special master” to the case and prevent the Justice Department from continuing to sift through the dozens of boxes of seized from Mar-a-Lago.
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by the ex-president and confirmed by the Senate in late 2020, indicated she might grant the request. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, about an hour’s drive from where Cannon usually convenes court, in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Now, back to Graham.
After his whiny Fox News appearance, Trump re-posted it on his Truth Social page, highlighting his “riots in the streets” message.
Here’s what folx are saying about Graham’s ominous warning on Twitter…
There’s a big difference between a party & a riot.
— Jess “Sugar” Kiper Critelli (@sugarkiper) August 29, 2022
Donald Trump is the very definition of the anti-Christ that I was warned about in my early Baptist days. @GeorgeTakei @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/GVfRiw9z1p
— Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 28, 2022
Lindsey Graham is living proof that a man can be a gutless wuss and a shameless traitor at the same time.
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 29, 2022
But I was repeatedly told only “Antifa” and “BLM” do riots on the streets.
— LDT Major Michael (@Merv515) August 28, 2022
This is all I hear. pic.twitter.com/4Kk0FQi4Yn
— Lori Granito ️⚧️️✊ (@lorigspeaks) August 28, 2022
Prediction: 2022 will not conclude before we finally learn what Trump/Putin has on Mr. Lindsey Graham.
— Andrew Wortman ️ (@AmoneyResists) August 29, 2022
same energy: “If Lincoln is elected, we’ll secede from the Union.”
— President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) August 29, 2022
So today, repugnant parasite Lindsey Graham went on Fox Propaganda and said riots will break out in the streets if his orange master is justly indicted.
This is called inciting violence. He shouldn’t be in the Senate, he should be in jail for this and election fraud.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 29, 2022
That’s why we have the National Guard.
— @_ (@SundaeDivine) August 28, 2022
What the hell happened to Lindsey Graham? It’s like he watched Theon Greyjoy turn into Reek and thought, “I want to be that guy!” I have never seen a sitting Senator debase himself like this.
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 29, 2022
Whatever Donald Trump has on Lindsey Graham is almost as bad as whatever Vladimir Putin has on Donald Trump.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 29, 2022
19 Comments
Covid Hermit
The single biggest threat to American democracy is allowing Donald Trump to avoid any punishment for what he has done. If that man is ever allowed to hold ANY elected office again, this country is finished.
Mister P
They don’t like antifa, because they are pro-fascism.
I worry about the future of this country too if they don’t get off the trump train.
Mr. Stadnick
Miss Lindsey bring it on! Bring your fight to the streets. I imagine you don’t mean any of your bluff. You would hike your hoop skirt and run to your safe room aka mastubatorium when your foretold revolution comes Your knitting needle rattling scares no one and excites the same mouth breathing losers who attacked the capitol whilst you screamed like a tween aged girl.
What a pathetic old queen!
Joshooeerr
Sadly, I suspect the only thing that might jolt the US out of it’s current insanity is for some right wing nutters to discover that “the right to bear arms” will get them absolutely nowhere once the government calls in troops to quell a civil war.
cynicalsteve
Someone needs to out this queen soon so she can go back to being her normal hateful self instead of Qanon delusional.
dbmcvey
Traitor says what?
bachy
Toady fables.
Sotzume
What does Miss Lindsay think January 6th was? What an imbecile.
GayEGO
So what if there are riots, look what happened to the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021! Linda Graham Cracker is an idiot, like Trump!
BigJohnSF
So Lindsay is endorsing mob rule.
LMG
Every time that Lindsey Graham Quacker opens his mouth you just know he’s really sh!tt!ng in his pants over what he did in GA and elsewhere. The thought of sharing a cell with Lard Ass must also be very scary. They’re still cleaning up the mess he left on the Senate floor as he squirmed and farted that he “had had enough and was finished with it all”…until he got a call from DT reminding him what he had on HIM! Lindsey should be charged with inciting a riot right now. This is not a matter of freedom of speech. He’s like the arson who started the proverbial “fire” in the crowded theater (Capitol) when he kept yelling “fire” regarding the 2020 election.
MISTERJETT
i really think miss lindsey is trying to get in rumps pants if he hasn’t already. yuck!!!!
Jim
Closet Case Graham is an embarrassment to gay men everywhere (including me), and is now the biggest suck-up on earth. What an idiot.
JTinToronto
Did he just suggest that people riot if the orange menace is indicted? Is there going to be another January 6th? Can he be charged with inciting violence? Or does he just not know the difference between a riot and a party?
butchqueen
Someone refresh her mint julep, STAT!!!
scotty
save the drama for your mama coz gurl youre in it deep too.
Just.my.opinion
The amount of sheer stupidity in politics never ceases to amaze me. I am worried about our country, too.
humble charlie
jess the thought of those sweaty riots! why, they give me the vapors! don’t you dast blame this man who’s got videos of me gettin’ anal.
Kangol2
Miss Lindsey’s threat telegraphs how fearful the GQP is that finally their treasonous cult leader Don the Con might be in grave legal jeopardy. I’d say Miss Lindsey knows better than to lie and foment violence like this, but he’s so craven and cowardly he’ll do and say anything to make sure he doesn’t get on Don the Con’s bad side. Bootlicker supreme!