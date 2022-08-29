Lindsey Graham says Trump can’t be prosecuted or–hot damn!–there might be “riots in the streets!”

Lindsey Graham is nothing if not a drama queen.

Over the weekend, the South Carolina Republican went on Fox News to squeal about how there will be “riots in the streets” if Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling of highly classified materials.

Graham appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America” to whine about a “double standard” when it comes to federal law enforcement, drawing a false equivalent between Trump’s home being searched by the FBI after he allegedly refused to return top secret documents and, wait for it, Hillary Clinton‘s emails.

“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law,” Graham said. “It’s all about getting him. And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there will be riots in the streets!”

The anti-LGBTQ senator doubled down on his stance a little later in the interview when he said, “If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement there literally will be riots in the street.”

“I worry about the country,” he added, grimly.

Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022

We don’t want to waste too much time on this, but we feel obligated to at least mention that the key difference between the FBI investigations into Trump and Clinton is that Clinton fully cooperated with investigators and turned over all her devices and emails and no charges were ever brought against her.

Trump, on the other hand, was asked multiple times to return to documents he allegedly took from the White House after being voted out of office, ignored the requests, attacked the DOJ and FBI agents on social media after the August 8 search, and has been stonewalling and dragging out the process in the court ever since.

His latest strategy came late Friday night, when he requested a federal judge appoint a “special master” to the case and prevent the Justice Department from continuing to sift through the dozens of boxes of seized from Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by the ex-president and confirmed by the Senate in late 2020, indicated she might grant the request. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, about an hour’s drive from where Cannon usually convenes court, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Now, back to Graham.

After his whiny Fox News appearance, Trump re-posted it on his Truth Social page, highlighting his “riots in the streets” message.

Here’s what folx are saying about Graham’s ominous warning on Twitter…

There’s a big difference between a party & a riot. — Jess “Sugar” Kiper Critelli (@sugarkiper) August 29, 2022

Donald Trump is the very definition of the anti-Christ that I was warned about in my early Baptist days. @GeorgeTakei @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/GVfRiw9z1p — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 28, 2022

Lindsey Graham is living proof that a man can be a gutless wuss and a shameless traitor at the same time. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 29, 2022

But I was repeatedly told only “Antifa” and “BLM” do riots on the streets. — LDT Major Michael (@Merv515) August 28, 2022

This is all I hear. pic.twitter.com/4Kk0FQi4Yn — Lori Granito ️‍⚧️️‍✊ (@lorigspeaks) August 28, 2022

Prediction: 2022 will not conclude before we finally learn what Trump/Putin has on Mr. Lindsey Graham. — Andrew Wortman ️‍ (@AmoneyResists) August 29, 2022

same energy: “If Lincoln is elected, we’ll secede from the Union.” — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) August 29, 2022

So today, repugnant parasite Lindsey Graham went on Fox Propaganda and said riots will break out in the streets if his orange master is justly indicted. This is called inciting violence. He shouldn’t be in the Senate, he should be in jail for this and election fraud. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 29, 2022

That’s why we have the National Guard. — @_ (@SundaeDivine) August 28, 2022

What the hell happened to Lindsey Graham? It’s like he watched Theon Greyjoy turn into Reek and thought, “I want to be that guy!” I have never seen a sitting Senator debase himself like this. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 29, 2022