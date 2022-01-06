drama queen

Lindsey Graham throws dramatic hissy fit, clearly still butthurt over breakup with Joe Biden

By

It appears Lindsey Graham is still miffed over his breakup with Joe Biden.

Earlier today, the antigay senator from South Carolina blasted his former BFF in a tweet marking the one year anniversary of the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of “brazen politicization” of the domestic terrorist attack.

Related: Lindsey Graham announces breakup from Joe Biden after Biden spent last 10 months ignoring his calls

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham tweeted in response to Biden’s speech marking the sad anniversary this morning. “I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?”

OK first, as many have pointed out, an attack on the U.S. Capitol by order of the President of the United States in an attempt to stop the certification of the election results is inherently political. But also, Biden didn’t have anything to do with it. Aside from, you know, winning the election. His hands are clean in all this.

Related: Lindsey Graham was a wreck during the insurrection, screamed wildly, called Ivanka to beg for help

Because that wasn’t stupid enough, Graham followed up his bitchy tweet accusing Biden of politicizing January 6 with several more attacks against him, including criticizing his “failed policies and weak leadership” and being “incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces.”

Related: Oops! Lindsey Graham might’ve just accidentally screwed over Ivanka Trump

And he wonders why Biden stopped returning his calls?

In the end, Graham only succeed in making himself look like a complete fool by turning himself into a laughstock on Twitter.

Here’s what people are saying…

We’ve gotta say, the senator has sure come a long way from that sentimental car ride he took back in 2016 when he got all teary eyed talking about his old friend Joe.

“The bottom line is, if you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, then it’s probably–you’ve got a problem,” he said. “You need to do some self-evaluation. ‘Because what’s not to like?”

He went on to describe Biden as “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics” and saying he is “as good a man as God ever created.”

We can’t help but wonder… What changed?

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.