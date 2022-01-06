Lindsey Graham throws dramatic hissy fit, clearly still butthurt over breakup with Joe Biden

It appears Lindsey Graham is still miffed over his breakup with Joe Biden.

Earlier today, the antigay senator from South Carolina blasted his former BFF in a tweet marking the one year anniversary of the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of “brazen politicization” of the domestic terrorist attack.

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham tweeted in response to Biden’s speech marking the sad anniversary this morning. “I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?”

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

OK first, as many have pointed out, an attack on the U.S. Capitol by order of the President of the United States in an attempt to stop the certification of the election results is inherently political. But also, Biden didn’t have anything to do with it. Aside from, you know, winning the election. His hands are clean in all this.

Because that wasn’t stupid enough, Graham followed up his bitchy tweet accusing Biden of politicizing January 6 with several more attacks against him, including criticizing his “failed policies and weak leadership” and being “incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces.”

And he wonders why Biden stopped returning his calls?

In the end, Graham only succeed in making himself look like a complete fool by turning himself into a laughstock on Twitter.

Here’s what people are saying…

As Lindsey Graham whines about the "politicization" of Jan. 6, he should know that one cannot "politicize" that which is inherently political. https://t.co/yIPe5vW6yc — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham is politicizing January 6th by claiming others are politicizing it. Sad and pathetic. #January6th — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 6, 2022

So your party’s attempt to overthrow democracy was a non-partisan event? Once you were a Senator, grudgingly respected by your opponents. Now you are a Trump Whore. Flee the country. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2022

I've been saying it for a long time, someone is blackmailing the shit out of Lindsey Graham. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) January 6, 2022

Who agrees today is a GREAT day to arrest Lindsey Graham for trying to overturn the election in Georgia?? — Chip Franklin.com ?WhatTheFranklin (@chipfranklin) January 6, 2022

Trying to prevent the certification of the election was done by ONE side and it wasn’t the left. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham thinks Biden is politicizing Jan 6th. I don't think Biden gives a fuck what Lindsey Graham thinks. — Amy Lynn?? (@AmyAThatcher) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham has been quiet for a long time, and I really took that for granted. #CapitolRiot #insurrection — HTellitlikeitis (@HmTell) January 6, 2022

I want the audio of you squealing for your life from the safe room on Jan 6. Someone must have recorded you… — LB (@LincolnsBible) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham's 2 Faces: “Trump is a kook.” 2016 “I’m tired of media portraying Trump as a kook." 2017 “[Trump is] a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.” 2015 “Trump is the future of the Republican party.” 2021 “Trump, [c]count me out." 1/7/21 “I miss Trump." 5/18/21 pic.twitter.com/sgiBEWXIel — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 6, 2022

Lindsey Graham is an irrelevant piece of shit who cried about how wrong Jan. 6 was when he realized it didn’t work. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) January 6, 2022

I’m pretty sure Jan. 6th was politicized the moment your political base attempted to siege the Capitol with an intent to kill the Vice President. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2022

It's high time Lindsey Graham was dragged out of Donald Trump's ass and made to answer for his crimes. — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) January 6, 2022

"Can't we just have a bipartisan insurrection instead of making it all political?"

– Lindsey Graham#January6th #CapitolRiot — AtheistIntelligence ??? (@AtheistIntelli2) January 6, 2022

We’ve gotta say, the senator has sure come a long way from that sentimental car ride he took back in 2016 when he got all teary eyed talking about his old friend Joe.

“The bottom line is, if you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, then it’s probably–you’ve got a problem,” he said. “You need to do some self-evaluation. ‘Because what’s not to like?”

He went on to describe Biden as “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics” and saying he is “as good a man as God ever created.”

We can’t help but wonder… What changed?

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.