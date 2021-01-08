oral arguments

Lindsey Graham only wants an impeachment if a blowjob is involved

Whatever credibility Lindsey Graham had left was officially flushed down the toilet this week and then washed into the sewer this morning.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Graham was clutching his pearls, saying he and his colleagues were lucky to be alive after domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress.

But in a follow up tweet today, he said he doesn’t think Donald Trump should be held responsible for any of it because, well, blowjobs.

“They could have blown the building up!” Graham told reporters yesterday while speaking about the insurrection. “They could have killed us all! They could’ve destroyed the government!”

“Anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed. The first thing that has to happen is to hold those accountable for failing to defend the nation’s Capitol while the Congress was in session.”

“If this is not a wake up call,” Graham added, “I don’t know what is.”

But apparently he’s still half asleep because this morning he fired off a tweet saying that Trump, the man directly responsible for what happened, shouldn’t be impeached because it might set a bad precedent.

As soon as he said this, people were quick to remind Graham of that time he did support an effort to impeach a president.

The year was 1998. Graham was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives and tasked with being the impeachment manager for the Clinton hearings, during which lawmakers spent countless hours discussing blowjobs.

Here’s a video of Graham during Clinton’s impeachment trial arguing that “high crimes” don’t “even need to be a crime.”

