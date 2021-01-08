Lindsey Graham only wants an impeachment if a blowjob is involved

Whatever credibility Lindsey Graham had left was officially flushed down the toilet this week and then washed into the sewer this morning.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Graham was clutching his pearls, saying he and his colleagues were lucky to be alive after domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress.

But in a follow up tweet today, he said he doesn’t think Donald Trump should be held responsible for any of it because, well, blowjobs.

“They could have blown the building up!” Graham told reporters yesterday while speaking about the insurrection. “They could have killed us all! They could’ve destroyed the government!”

“Anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed. The first thing that has to happen is to hold those accountable for failing to defend the nation’s Capitol while the Congress was in session.”

“If this is not a wake up call,” Graham added, “I don’t know what is.”

But apparently he’s still half asleep because this morning he fired off a tweet saying that Trump, the man directly responsible for what happened, shouldn’t be impeached because it might set a bad precedent.

Any attempt to impeach President Trump would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a dangerous precedent for the future of the presidency. It will take both parties to heal the nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2021

As soon as he said this, people were quick to remind Graham of that time he did support an effort to impeach a president.

The year was 1998. Graham was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives and tasked with being the impeachment manager for the Clinton hearings, during which lawmakers spent countless hours discussing blowjobs.

Lindsey Graham impeached Bill Clinton for lying about a blowjob. https://t.co/AH2koKx1a2 — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) January 8, 2021

Reminder: Lindsey Graham served as an impeachment manager for the Clinton hearings. — Greg 🧢🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@JohnsonGreg) January 8, 2021

That’s not what you argued for Clinton. And he didn’t try to incite a violent overthrow of the seat of government. So. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 8, 2021

I just want to remind everyone want Clinton was impeached for. Lying about a blow job. Lindsey Graham was pretty upset about that. — Jolly (@thejollycrank) January 8, 2021

Here is how Lindsey Graham defined an impeachment standard said when he was the House Manager prosecuting Clinton: “Doesn’t even have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your office and you’re acting in a way that hurts people, you have committed a high crime.” https://t.co/rYgD5AtsNX — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 8, 2021

Lindsey Graham impeached Clinton for a lie in a civil deposition about an arguably consensual blow job Guess Clinton should have sent armed insurrectionists to the capitol instead Graham would have been like “oh, don’t overreact” — KSelk (@ecrire831) January 8, 2021

Lindsey Graham is singing the same tune. Lindsey Graham, who wanted Clinton impeached for a blowy. — Real Alli G. 🔬 (@AlliFaye305) January 8, 2021

Lindsey Graham led the impeachment against Bill Clinton in a lame duck session after his party lost the election. https://t.co/gebjvX7MZu — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) January 8, 2021

Lindsey Graham only wants an impeachment if there’s a blow job involved. — Jennifer D 😷😷😷 (@RequestVector) January 8, 2021

Here’s a video of Graham during Clinton’s impeachment trial arguing that “high crimes” don’t “even need to be a crime.”

