Lindsey Graham had an outburst during an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press yesterday. The South Carolina Senator expressed shock and disbelief that some Republicans have voiced support for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

“To every Republican supporting her, what the hell are you doing? You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics,” Graham claimed.

“The Green New Deal. Medicare for all. She was the last person in the room before Biden decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. She was the ‘border Czar’!

“What are you doing? You’re trying to convince me that Donald Trump’s rhetoric is the danger to this country? The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris. Her fingerprints are all over this disaster. And I can’t take four more years of this crap,” Graham ranted.

“When you support her, you’re supporting four more years of garbage policy,” he said. “So what the hell are you doing as a Republican, blessing this stuff?”

Former administration staff warn against voting for Trump

The list of Republicans who have said they won’t vote for Trump this November includes many who previously worked with him during his time in the White House. This includes Mike Pence, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former White House Chief of Staff, John F. Kelly.

Many of Trump’s press people during his time in the White House have also denounced him, including Anthony Scaramucci, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Stephanie Grisham.

Notable Republican names to endorse Kamala Harris include former US Vice President Dick Cheney, daughter Liz Cheney, and former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Graham’s outburst, which he reshared to his own X account, prompted a swift response.

Many reminded Graham of his own views about Donald Trump back in 2016. Graham was a vocal critic of Trump before ‘The Apprentice‘ star clinched the Republican nomination that year. Graham famously said the party would be deservedly “destroyed” if it selected Trump. Since that time, Graham has made a U-turn and is now a loyal supporter of Trump.

What am I doing? I’m kicking ass with facts, Lindsay Graham.



What are you doing supporting a sexual abuser and felon? What happened to you between 2016 and now? You’re supporting a kook and Putin apologist. Come back to sanity. We’ll welcome you back to reality.@RepsForHarris https://t.co/RLA5b9m0Zj — Denver Riggleman – Coalition of the Sane (@RepRiggleman) October 20, 2024

It’s called patriotism Lindsey, something you know nothing about. — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻🥥🌴🇺🇸🦅 (@ItWasACoup) October 20, 2024

They are supporting country over party. Any true patriot would do that. — Cygnus (@SenatorCygnus) October 20, 2024

Or shut up, you are nothing but political prostitute — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) October 21, 2024

What changed flip flop? pic.twitter.com/0m52AnU9V0 — AmERICA Leigh (@NoMericaWOErica) October 21, 2024

You need to stand in front of a mirror and slowly repeat that question to yourself. — Chidi (@ChidiNwatu) October 20, 2024

McDonald’s stunt

With only two weeks to go until the election, both Harris and Trump hit the campaign trail hard over the weekend.

Trump, seemingly obsessed with Kamala Harris’ claim that she did a summer job at McDonald’s whilst at college, spent a few minutes making fries at a McDonalds in Feasterville-Trevose, a suburb of Philadelphia. It later emerged the restaurant was closed to eat-in diners at the time.

Trump, who says he doesn’t believe Harris ever worked at McDonalds, later said, “I’ve now worked [at McDonald’s] for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

A Harris spokesperson dismissed the stunt, saying to the BBC, “All he knows how to do is lie. He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

At a Saturday campaign rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump offered a surprising tribute to the late golfer.

“This is a guy that was all man,” Trump said. “He took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.”

Palmer’s daughter, Peggy Palmer, 68, told The Independent, “I thought it was an unfortunate way to remember my dad … appropriating my dad in this situation… seems inappropriate.”

“My father was very modest,” Peggy continued. “We’ve lost our sense of outrage in this country over just about everything, and I’m not sure that’s OK… There are other things about my dad that would be better to focus on.”

Speaker Mike Johnson was not keen to answer questions about Trump’s ramblings about Arnold Palmer’s genitals during an interview with Jake Tapper.

There is no question. The hypocrisy of “conservatives” is staggering. https://t.co/g5gJyH3Oht — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 20, 2024

Unsurprisingly, others had plenty to say.

What was Trump doing talking to “other pros” about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis? And what the hell does this have to do with the election and helping people across the country? — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 19, 2024

THE CLOSING ARGUMENT:



KAMALA: i will expand Medicare to cover the cost of home health care aides



TRUMP: man, this dead golfer had a huge hog, let me tell ya — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 20, 2024

The so-called “Christians” who support Trump are outraged by rainbows in schools but are totally cool with him talking about the size another dude’s dick like what is even happening? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 21, 2024

holy shit snl 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4IPYG47vGx — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 20, 2024

