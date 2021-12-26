tiktalk

Lip syncing for the gift, a Christmas baby, & iced coffee in the snow

See what Instagram has to offer with this year’s #GaySanta posts, then catch up with the latest from Gay TikTok:

Two dads met their daughter for the first time.

@houstonhairguy

And just like that.. Ella Marie was born. #gaydads #birth #adoption #gayparents #husbands #babygirl #thankful #ourbaby #hospital

♬ original sound – Eliana

Meghan Trainor stole a sandwich from a queen.

@heartthrobert

Insanity. #meghantrainor #dragrace #dragqueen #drag #trinitythetuck

♬ Title – Meghan Trainor

Arthur Nory did a backflip.

@arthurnory

Se joga e vai 🔥☀️ #jericoacoara #jeri #vacation #ferias #fyp #trend #backflip

♬ Unstoppable – Sia

White elephant turned into a lip sync battle.

@jmsdnpng

This is how our Gay Friendmas went, we fight for the crown. Dont even ask what they were fighting for 😂✨ #merryfriendmas #gaybrunch #lipsyncforyourlife #thegays #bayareagays #chosenfamily

♬ original sound – James Paniagua

The “gay toy” debate raged on.

@gaygenda

Buying your son a kitchen set will not make him gay ✋😭 #lgbt

♬ Wii – Mii Channel – Super Guitar Bros

Todrick Hall took off his mask.

@todrick

BTS from @The Masked Singer

♬ original sound – TODRICK

Charles Osborne spread the gay agenda.

@astarosborne

#gay #gaytok #gaycomedy

♬ Sleigh Ride – Leroy Anderson

Shade was thrown at Jarrod King.

@jarroddking

The co-hosts are a shady bunch! 🌚 #gaytok #gaypodcast #podcasting #gaymales

♬ original sound – Jarrod D. King – Podcast Host

Anthony said “yes” in pterodactyl.

@jdenning88

Pretty sure he said yes in pterodactyl. #MakeABunchHappen #lgbt #gay #proposal #proposalgonewrong #gaytok #gayproposal #ahhhhhhhhhh #hesaidyes

♬ original sound – John Denning

And a gay New Yorker decried Grindr.

@whatspoppinshow

E248: Famous last words! #grindr #comedy #nyc #

♬ original sound – What’s Poppin? with Davis!