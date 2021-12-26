Lip syncing for the gift, a Christmas baby, & iced coffee in the snow

See what Instagram has to offer with this year’s #GaySanta posts, then catch up with the latest from Gay TikTok:
Two dads met their daughter for the first time.
@houstonhairguy
And just like that.. Ella Marie was born. #gaydads #birth #adoption #gayparents #husbands #babygirl #thankful #ourbaby #hospital
Meghan Trainor stole a sandwich from a queen.
@heartthrobert
Insanity. #meghantrainor #dragrace #dragqueen #drag #trinitythetuck
Arthur Nory did a backflip.
@arthurnory
Se joga e vai 🔥☀️ #jericoacoara #jeri #vacation #ferias #fyp #trend #backflip
White elephant turned into a lip sync battle.
@jmsdnpng
This is how our Gay Friendmas went, we fight for the crown. Dont even ask what they were fighting for 😂✨ #merryfriendmas #gaybrunch #lipsyncforyourlife #thegays #bayareagays #chosenfamily
The “gay toy” debate raged on.
@gaygenda
Buying your son a kitchen set will not make him gay ✋😭 #lgbt
Todrick Hall took off his mask.
@todrick
BTS from @The Masked Singer
Charles Osborne spread the gay agenda.
@astarosborne
Shade was thrown at Jarrod King.
@jarroddking
The co-hosts are a shady bunch! 🌚 #gaytok #gaypodcast #podcasting #gaymales
Anthony said “yes” in pterodactyl.
@jdenning88
Pretty sure he said yes in pterodactyl. #MakeABunchHappen #lgbt #gay #proposal #proposalgonewrong #gaytok #gayproposal #ahhhhhhhhhh #hesaidyes
And a gay New Yorker decried Grindr.
@whatspoppinshow
E248: Famous last words! #grindr #comedy #nyc #