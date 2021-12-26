Lip syncing for the gift, a Christmas baby, & iced coffee in the snow

See what Instagram has to offer with this year’s #GaySanta posts, then catch up with the latest from Gay TikTok:

Two dads met their daughter for the first time.

Meghan Trainor stole a sandwich from a queen.

Arthur Nory did a backflip.

White elephant turned into a lip sync battle.

The “gay toy” debate raged on.

Todrick Hall took off his mask.

Charles Osborne spread the gay agenda.

Shade was thrown at Jarrod King.

Anthony said “yes” in pterodactyl.

And a gay New Yorker decried Grindr.