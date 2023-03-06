Lisa Rinna’s wild new hairstyle is giving Will Byers ‘Stranger Things’ energy & the internet is unwell

credit: Shutterstock

It looks as if Lisa Rinna may have traveled to to The Upside Down for her latest makeover.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned it out at Paris Fashion Week by debuting a fearless new hairstyle that appeared to draw inspiration from Netflix‘s blockbuster hit series Stranger Things.

Prior to attending the Vivienne Westwood Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear show, Rinna shared a photo of herself rocking a belted floral jacket, purple shimmering leggings, and a pair of black platform boots.

Peep the entire ensemble below:

While the ensemble was very on trend, it was the reality star’s severely banged bowl cut that had the internet making direct comparisons to Will Byers on Stranger Things, portrayed by 2023 Queerties winner for Closet Door Bustdown Noah Schnapp.

Let’s take a look at the Real Housewives connection to the future queer prince of Hawkins, Indiana:

BREAKING: Lisa Rinna has taken over the role as Will Byers for the final season of Stranger Things! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/kaKfxhN3N6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 4, 2023

why does lisa rinna look like will byers from stranger things all grown up? pic.twitter.com/lG5mUvU1jJ — cameron.pdf (@lit_swag) March 6, 2023

Lisa Rinna is set to play Will Byers in the upcoming Season Finale of Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/0Uf32Bzt6X — mizge (@mihailo____) March 4, 2023

Did Lisa Rinna show her hairstylist a photo of Will Byers for her new haircut? — Chelsea McTigue (@chelsealmctigue) March 6, 2023

Lisa Rinna will never be as slay as Will Byers. — bussy summers (@Conortroversial) March 5, 2023

Cher’s West Side Story but it’s Lisa Rinna playing every character on the final season of Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/IVY3tcxfjM — Jordan (@veilleuxwho) March 4, 2023

Why is Lisa Rinna giving Will Slayers pic.twitter.com/XRReSQGe9z — PauricOh (@PauricOh) March 4, 2023

Others weren’t sold on Rinna’s homage to Joyce Byers’ youngest son and believed her hairstyle was referencing other LGBTQ+ icons of the world, including some Drag Race legends.

Here’s a sampling of other possible inspirations for Rinna’s coiffure:

I think she was going for Joanna Lumley/Purdy look pic.twitter.com/JefyTYtGFV — Lindsay Jane (@lindsayjanejack) March 5, 2023

The mother, the son, and here is the holy ghost pic.twitter.com/SPxyq8n8aW — Matt (@feslatio) March 6, 2023

berries and cream! — buttered toast (@_deadkev) March 5, 2023

For those that may not recall, the “berries and cream” comment is in reference to the viral 2007 Starbust commercial which received new love thanks to TikTok in 2021. In the ad, actor Jack Ferver dons a period costume with a Rinna style do to promote the candy’s Berries & Creme flavor.

While Rinna has not responded to the unexpected buzz her new ‘do has received, the haters can rest assured knowing they won’t have to see it much longer.

The very next day, the 59-year-old actress continued to hit up Fashion Week events but with her tresses back to their trademark style.

Almost immediately, world order was restored!