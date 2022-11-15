LISTEN: This androgynous ’80s frontman was a new wave pop visionary

Dead or Alive singer and queer English personality Pete Burns is no forgotten gem, of course. Though, while his later years of celebrity full of reality TV gigs and bad faith tabloid shots are easily brought to mind, his primary work as an artist has become less and less properly remembered.

While every glam rocker and synth band of the era was using queer aesthetics to model for their record covers, Burns was the real deal. He played with gender presentation, sexuality, and the perception thereof while putting out dozens of high energy, adrenaline-hit dance tunes.

While their most enduring video “You Spin Me Round” is campy and colorful with its share of makeup and flag-twirling, the band had much more overtly queer projects. The music video for the equally fun and lovelorn “I’ll Save You All My Kisses”, featuring heavy leather and a bejeweled codpiece, was allegedly banned from MTV for its blatant homoeroticism.

His eccentric presentation eventually led the band’s music to be pigeonholed and written off by the industry as exclusively queer music. In a 2012 interview with Retro Pop, the singer recalled the moment their label relegated their marketing.

“When my ‘Greatest Hits’ came out in 2003, my record company had greatly changed,” he said. “They said, ‘We’re not going to advertise this in any of the ordinary, straight papers; we’re going to put it in gay news, and we’ll fly post in Compton Street, because it’s gay music.’”

Burns and his band were always bold enough to try to market their flamboyant image to general audiences, even when label execs couldn’t say the same.

Check out the bedazzled, bombastic “I’ll Save You All My Kisses” video: