LISTEN: Billy Porter gets disco fabulous with “Children”

Emmy-winning star Billy Porter has just released the first single off his forthcoming album–a dancefloor-ready jam all about offering hope to kids.

“Children,” co-written by Porter, queer songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell finds Porter taking his personal brand of style and inspiration into the recording booth. The lyrics order listeners to go tell children about the progress they’ve made in their lives, and that yes, things really do get better.

“Some people criticize the way you live,” he sings. “But don’t you apologize, or dare submit/Baby, the children’s where the future is/See a change starts today, better wipe those tears away.”

“Music is my first love,” Porter said of the song. “I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy. But luckily the world has caught up. I could not be more thrilled to entrust this next chapter of my music career to the Island/Republic team. Make way children! Daddy’s back.”

“For the first time, my music is what I want it to be, what I want it to say, which is hope, love,” he added. “We have to choose it every day so we can fight the evil that is so pervasive. We can only fight it with love and I am so excited for my music for that.”

“Children” is the first single off Porter’s yet-untitled forthcoming album. Though he has not yet announced an official release date, it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

Have a listen, and get ready to tell the kids.