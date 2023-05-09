LISTEN: Bronski Beat’s breakout hit encapsulates an era of queer history & offers an enduring legacy

In the ’80s, the LGBTQ+ community was often still largely silenced and marginalized, but a few poignant moments in pop music marked a shift in empowerment within queer culture. Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” was one such moment, an electro-pop hit that spoke to a generation of queers that just needed a way to escape, whether it be to the dancefloor or out of their small towns.

With its gloomy yet upbeat tone, “Smalltown Boy” offers a glimpse into the oppression of homosexuals in 1980s Europe, shining a light on the painful experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals during that era.

The song tells a semi-autobiographical story of a young man who had the need to leave his small town due to intolerance and sought out reinvention in the big city. Lead singer Jimmy Somerville drew from his own experiences in Glasgow and sought a better, safer life in London. While leaving home was undoubtedly painful, it was ultimately a necessary step towards freedom and liberation.

At the start of the track, an electro-pop beat pulses with eerie, dissonant notes before smoothly shifting gears to a high-energy tempo, matched with melancholic lyrics that elicit the atmosphere of a 1980s gay clubs. Somerville’s high-pitched voice belts out the tracks story of escapism with its lyrics:

Mother will never understand why you had to leave But the answers you seek will never be found at home The love that you need will never be found at home Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away

The music video for Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” is a powerful visual representation of the song’s narrative, with Somerville portraying the eponymous character. The video includes a poignant scene where the young man says goodbye to his mother while his father hands him money without shaking his hand, emphasizing the lack of acceptance he experiences at home.

Additionally, the video portrays the brutal reality of homophobic violence, with Somerville’s character being attacked by a group of men outside a snack bar after making a pass at a handsome jock at a local swimming pool. He is brought home by the police, revealing his sexuality to his parents, and decides to leave his small town behind. However, the video ends on a hopeful note, as his friends, played by Bronski and Steinbachek, join him on the train to London, symbolizing a brighter future ahead.

The video’s emotional and realistic depiction of the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals was groundbreaking for its time.

Upon its release in June 1984, “Smalltown Boy” immediately became a hit, reaching #3 in the UK, #1 in the Netherlands and Belgium, and #1 on the US dance chart. The song’s success led to Bronski Beat signing a deal with London Records.

Their debut album, The Age of Consent, was released in December 1984, and its title referenced the ongoing discrimination against gay people in the UK. The age of consent for “homosexual acts” remained at 21 in the UK, while other European countries had lowered it to 16. This discrimination continued even as the visibility of gay people increased during the 1980s.

Just four years after the release of “Smalltown Boy”, the Conservative party, led by Margaret Thatcher, passed the Section 28 laws, which prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools and public libraries. This discriminatory legislation was not repealed until 2003.

Decades later, “Smalltown Boy” continues to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and experiences. It encapsulates an era of queer history and offers an enduring legacy for Bronski Beat in the pop culture zeitgeist. It’s a testament to the strength of the LGBTQ+ community in adversity, and a symbol of hope for those still fighting for acceptance.

While you’re here, check out this rare footage of the band performing the song live in Höxter, Germany in 1984.