It’s officially Pride season which means we’ve got a full month of tea dances, circuit parties, drag brunches, and other very gay celebrations ahead of us.

To help you make the most of this year’s festivities, we’ve curated a selection of the best bops and classic anthems from all our favorite queer musicians and LGBTQ+ allies and icons.

Imagine a Pride party without the latest tracks from Troye Sivan, Chapelle Roam, Kim Petras, or Shea Couleé blasting in the background, or a drag brunch without new collabs by Sia and Kylie Minogue, or VINCINT and Adam Lambert? Yeah, we thought of it all (and then some), so you don’t have to!

Of course, we have plenty of classics to look forward to hearing on the playlist, as well. Like Crystal Waters‘ “100% Pure Love,” a queer staple thanks to its rich history in the ’90s club scene, and a remix of Sylvester‘s “You Make A Feel (Right Real)” that demonstrates why he will forever be the “Queen of Disco.”

Other classics we just had to add are “Homosexuality” by Modern Rocketry (I mean, come on!) and “Show Me Love” by Robin S., the euphoric house classic that continues to speak to LGBTQ+ listeners over 30 years after its release.

We’ve also included remixes by some of our favorite queer DJs, including Pride50 Honoree Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna, and Miss Toto. LGBTQ+ artists like Nemo, Conan Gray, Kossisko, and Alex Anwandter also made the cut.

All that is just a small sampling. Find the complete list at Queerty’s official Spotify page. Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈

