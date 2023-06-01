LISTEN: Celebrate Pride all month long with Queerty’s 2023 Pride Playlist

Pride is here and it’s easy to get swept up in preparations for any upcoming events or parties you may be attending/throwing. Going through your checklist and making sure you have plenty of rainbow swag, the perfect outfit planned, tickets or libations you may need, one thing you do NOT want to forget is the MUSIC.

Whether you’re marching down the street or twirling the evening away, a soundtrack to your Pride plans is essential. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with our 2023 Pride Playlist.

We’ve curated a selection of the best bops and classic anthems from your favorite queer musicians and LGBTQ+ icons. Imagine a night at Pride without Diana Ross playing, or a brunch get-together without Kylie Minogue? Yeah, we thought of it all (and then some), so you don’t have to!

Of course, we have the classics we all look forward to hearing at Pride on this playlist. Like CeCe Peniston’s “Finally,” which is a queer staple and house music standard due to its rich history in the ’90s club scene. Other classics we couldn’t help but include are “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston (I mean, come on) and “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Stanton, a euphoric disco classic that speaks to the journey of LGBTQ+ liberation.

Here’s a sampling, and find the complete list at Queerty’s official Spotify page. Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈

“Finally” by CeCe Peniston

Just as music evolves, so does the expansion of new-age queer musicians, and our playlist makes sure to reflect the artists that not only shaped our past but are cultivating the present and pushing us towards the future. We’ve got some Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, Charli XCX, MNEK, SOPHIE, Troye Sivan, and MUNA to name a few. Ensuring every walk of queer life is present on this playlist is as important as it is at actual Pride itself.

“Alone” by Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj

But we won’t give too much away, so you’ll just have to hit play to check out the queer excellence for yourself. Promise, you’ll find some solid choices that you can’t help but scream “TASTE!!” at when you hear it.

Whether you’re staying in or strutting out, with friends, family, or solo, if you need something to really get you into the spirit of Pride and all its joyous, affirming glory, elevate your Pride Month celebration with this sickening playlist: