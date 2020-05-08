LISTEN: Cher just released a new track for COVID-19 relief

View this post on Instagram Ay Chiquitita ♥️ A post shared by Cher (@cher) on May 5, 2020 at 6:32am PDT



Cher today released a new track to streaming services. Proceeds will help toward the fight against COVID-19, via UNICEF.

After her appearance in the movie, Mamma Mia 2, and following up Dancing Queen, her successful covers album of ABBA songs in 2018, the iconic singer has previously teased that she might do something else ABBA-related.

That has turned out to be a Spanish-language version of the Swedish band’s song ‘Chiquitita’. An English version appeared on Dancing Queen. ABBA also released both English and Spanish versions back in 1979.

The full Spanish version – Cher’s first Spanish-language rendition – hit all streaming services this morning at midnight.

“I knew I wanted to do something,” she told Billboard this week. “I actually started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year but didn’t record it then. It was difficult!”

“When everything changed in the world I wanted to help,” Cher continued in a statement.

“This seemed like the right time to complete it. I’ve long admired UNICEF, especially their work educating young women. The actress Audrey Hepburn was a hero of mine and I was so proud when she became their first Goodwill Ambassador in 1988. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we prioritize every child around the world as if they were our own.”

ABBA performed ‘Chiquitita’ at a UNICEF benefit concert in 1979 and donated half the proceeds from the song to the charity, until 2014, when all four members agreed to donate 100% of the proceeds.

In addition to the song, Cher recently announced the launch of the CherCares Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative (CCPRRI). The aim is to raise $1million to help the “chronically neglected and forgotten people” during the pandemic through the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

A video for Cher’s new version of ‘Chiquitita’ will be aired Saturday during the UNICEF’s COVID-19 Virtual Special – streaming at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on unicefwontstop.org and youtube.com/uincefusa.

Cher told Billboard, “I shot my part of the video at home and they later sent me the final cut with children from around the world in it. It’s such a beautiful, optimistic experience. It’s great when you can see anything positive now because all of the turmoil we are in.”