LISTEN: Dolly, Gloria, Cyndi, Debbie and more team up for the ultimate icon anthem

After a few years of cute Christmas specials, features, and a surprising James Patterson collab, Dolly Parton is firmly in music legend mode.

The country maven confirmed her upcoming Rock Star album after her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction last year, and has since announced a few of the featured artists. Nothing too major: just Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, and Cher. An average day for Dolly!

Though we don’t have an album release date set yet, fans chomping at the bit for new music were more than satiated for the day after Parton dropped her latest single, “Gonna Be You”.

Her new, decidedly poppier song soundtracks the highly anticipated film, 80 For Brady, which features Sally Field and Rita Moreno, as well as her old 9 to 5 costars (and fames Grace and Frankie duo) Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

If this piece hasn’t dropped enough names for you, let’s run through the “Gonna Be You” feature roster! Joining Dolly on the anthemic Diane Warren-penned track are Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and Belinda Carlisle. “Lady Marmalade” and “Bang Bang” are quaking.

As much as we love each of these accomplished, indomitable ladies, its clear their admiration for one another is just as strong.

“I love feeling like I’m still part of something great,” Parton says of the new track. “Being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

“Each of these women mean a lot to me,” Lauper adds. “Friendships between women are important and I think Diane’s lyrics captured that. It was really touching.”

Estefan joins in on the lovefest, saying, “What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!”

Watch the camp-tastic green screen-filled music video for “Gonna Be You”: