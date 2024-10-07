It’s fall y’all! 🍂☕️🧦🪵🎃🤎🍁

To help you make the most of the season, we’ve curated a selection of the best new bops from all our favorite queer musicians, LGBTQ+ allies, and icons. Stream, save, and share Queerty’s 2024 Fall Playlist on Spotify.

Curl up with a mug of hot apple cider (with or without a shot of fireball) and get cozy listening to Lady Gaga‘s new single “Happy Mistake.”

Put on your flannel and warm up by the campfire while grooving to the latest tracks from Charli xcx and Troye Sivan, Forest Claudette, and Tegan and Sara.

Or draw a warm bubble bath and relax to tunes by Omar Apollo, Lauv, and Tate McRae.

That’s just a small taste. Find the complete list at Queerty’s official Spotify page.