LISTEN: Queen drops previously unreleased 1988 song with stunning Freddie Mercury vocals

No matter what the occasional adaptation may attempt to do to it (cough cough BoRhap cough), Freddie Mercury’s legacy refuses to waver. Even here in 2022, his soaring vocals and spirit are finding new life.

While scouring the archives for Queen’s upcoming reissue of their 13th studio album The Miracle, the band’s production team came across an unreleased song entitled “Face It Alone” recorded in 1988.

The track, a stadium rock anthem to independence, was teased over the summer by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” Taylor said. “But there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

“I’m happy that our team were able to find this track,” May added. “After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

The original album was released just two years before Mercury passed from AIDS-related pneumonia. “Face It Alone” is the first official release of unheard Mercury vocals in over eight years.

The upcoming The Miracle reissue, a queen-sized 8-disc Collector’s Edition box set, will be available November 18th.

Rally up the courage to “Face It Alone”: