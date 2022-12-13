LISTEN: Ring in the holidays with a 2007 hot track from this strapping “Bearband”

The 12 days of Christmas has four calling birds, sure, but how about four caroling bears?

Synth pop group Bearforce 1, comprised of three strapping Dutchmen and an equally burly Irishman, hit the scene in July 2007 with an extraordinarily gay pop medley simply titled “Bearforce 1“. This debut strung together classics like “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)”, “I Feel Love”, and “You Spin Me Round” as the band went for a swim, danced in the rain, and worked it in polos and khakis.

The camp, the vocals, and the gays thirsting over the bears made it a viral YouTube sensation, racking up millions of views.

The self-described “Bearband from Amsterdam” followed up their first iconic entry with a lesser known, but equally energetic holiday single, “Christmas Is Here”. This wintry romp set standards like “Sleigh Ride”, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, and “Winter Wonderland” against bumping synthy Europop.

While less viral online than its predecessor, “Christmas Is Here” actually hit #7 on the Netherlands’ singles chart that December.

Since then, the group has seen flickering bouts of activity, lineup changes, and even attempts at making it on Eurovision and Britain’s Got Talent. The judges for both competitions didn’t advance the band very far, possibly out of the understanding that Bearforce 1 would be so much better than their competitors as to make the competition unfair.

Anecdotally, the winner of the highly celebrated “Fat Bear Week” from Alaska’s Katmai National Park this year is named Bear Force One, a champion who received tens of thousands of votes. It’s a name for legends, apparently!

Ring in the holiday with four caroling bears in “Christmas Is Here”: