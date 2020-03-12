LISTEN: Trump caught on hot mic before coronavirus address saying “Oh f**k”

Ever the paragon of steady leadership, Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night about the increasingly dangerous threat that the coronavirus pandemic presents.
Just before his video feed went live, however, he unknowingly broadcast this inspiring audio:
“Oh f*ck. Uh oh.”
Could any utterance better encapsulate the Trump presidency?
The President of the United States continued:
“I got a pen mark. Anybody have any wipe, any white stuff?”
Listen:
“A what? Oh fuck… Uh oh” pic.twitter.com/QFt4IWvief
— Robbie Pitts (@pittst3r) March 12, 2020
And if that’s not enough to ease your anxieties, after the address was over, Trump’s team let him know “we’re clear” while CSPAN was still broadcasting.
An exacerbated “…OK” from the president clearly means he’s got this problem under control.
Watch:
That moment C-SPAN didn’t realize they were broadcasting still…. pic.twitter.com/eoO2pgzCQt
— Burt Macklin (@knoweyedentity) March 12, 2020
Meanwhile, some of the most well-respected LGBTQ advocacy groups in the US – including HRC and GLAAD – have signed an open letter to remind “all parties handling COVID-19 surveillance, response, treatment, and media coverage that LGBTQ+ communities are among those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative health effects of this virus.”
2 Comments
jayceecook
And? I mean how many presidents and other world leaders has this happened to throughout history? So he cussed. Big whoop. Where is your post about Biden cussing out a gun nut? So he’s “exhausted”. I mean what president isn’t? This is a non story.
With all the stupid and damaging crap he says on Twitter, in interviews, on TV, at rallies, etc THIS is what you decided to post about him? Like, there was absolutely NOTHING else about this awful president you couldn’t post about instead? Do better Queerty.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
I dunno this thread had a very powerful impact on me. Associating the Orange Puppet and “white stuff” made me feel quite nauseous….